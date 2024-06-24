American Banker publishes its Bank of the Future 2024: The Journey to Cloud-First Banking research report

"Cloud technology has become indispensable for banks. They're past questioning whether they should move data to the cloud and focused on when and how. Nearly all banks indicate cloud technology is at least a moderate priority, and 84% say it's either a high priority or a strategic imperative." Post this

No matter what strategies or partners banks are using, the move to cloud technology is undeniable. On average, banks have now moved more than half of their IT infrastructure to the cloud; a year from now, they expect that number to increase to two-thirds. Looking further ahead, in the next three years 61% plan to shift most or all of their data center workloads to the cloud.

"Cloud technology has become indispensable for banks. They're past questioning whether they should move data to the cloud and focused on when and how," says Janet King, Vice President of Research at Arizent. "Nearly all banks indicate cloud technology is at least a moderate priority, and 84% say it's either a high priority or a strategic imperative."

Whether they consider cloud technology a strategic imperative or not, 98% of banks are making cloud technology investments with one or more specific business goals in mind. Roughly half are pursuing productivity or efficiency gains (51%), better operational resiliency (49%), reduced operating costs (48%) or increased agility (48%). Data security and cybersecurity is also a driver of adoption for 45% of banks.

With regards to challenges, concerns about security, data privacy and protection persist, but banks are increasingly seeing their cloud implementation deliver levels of data security and privacy at least on par with their on-premise solutions. Moreover, banks are actively addressing these and other concerns through their choices of cloud architectures and partnerships with outside service providers.

"The value banks are realizing from cloud technology implementations have lit a fire under the industry to accelerate progress," King continues. "As a result, 96% describe their partnership with a hyperscaler as a critical ingredient or very effective at advancing their cloud initiatives and goals forward."

The findings of this research report are being presented and discussed at American Banker's DIGITAL BANKING conference, which takes place at The Boca Raton resort in Florida June 24-25, 2024.

To read more on how banks are addressing key challenges — such as data privacy and security through cloud architecture choices — download the full report here: https://www.americanbanker.com/research-report/cloud-migration-hits-its-stride

Research Methodology

This research was conducted online by American Banker (an Arizent brand) during April and May 2024 among 181 bank and credit union leaders about their institutions' cloud priorities for 2024.

