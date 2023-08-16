American Business Systems, LLC Partners with Chronica, Industry Leader in Remote Patient Monitoring

American Business Systems, LLC (ABS), a medical billing training and support company, is proud to announce its partnership with Chronica, the industry leader in Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Managment.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chronica's full-stack chronic care management and remote patient monitoring solutions allow providers to manage chronic diseases, offer on-demand telemedicine services, and improve medication adherence. With this partnership, American Business Systems, LLC will be able to offer comprehensive services to their clients, enabling them to offer the best care to their patients.

American Business Systems, LLC is led by CEO Adam Phillips, who was recently named a Game Changer by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. With this partnership, American Business Systems, LLC is well-positioned to continue to provide superior service and support to their network of Business Owners.

Chronica is led by CEO Mohammed Memon, an entrepreneur and an accomplished executive with extensive experience in leadership, strategy, operations, product development, sales, and marketing. He is a product visionary with a knack for developing products that solve real market needs.

Harvey Bogarat, Executive Vice President of Chronica, added, "We are confident that this partnership will help ABS Business Owners get the most out of our remote patient monitoring solutions. Coupled with ABS's comprehensive training and support solutions, we'll be able to broaden our market reach, and help many more medical practices in need.

American Business Systems, LLC is excited to partner with Chronica to offer their clients the best in care management and remote patient monitoring solutions. For more information on American Business Systems, LLC, visit their website at http://www.absystems.com. For more information about Chronica, visit their website at http://www.chronica.care.

