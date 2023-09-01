American Business Systems, LLC Partners with RXNT to Provide Top-Rated Billing and EHR Technologies to Medical Billing Companies and Medical Practices

American Business Systems, LLC (ABS), a leading medical billing training and support company, recently announced a strategic partnership with RXNT, a leading cloud-based Medical Billing and EHR software company. This agreement will enable ABS to provide its clients with best-in-class medical billing training as well as a comprehensive suite of tools for billing and EHR that will help to streamline processes for billing companies and medical practices.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Business Systems, LLC (ABS), a leading medical billing training and support company, recently announced a strategic partnership with RXNT, a leading cloud-based Medical Billing and EHR software company. This agreement will enable ABS to provide its clients with best-in-class medical billing training as well as a comprehensive suite of tools for billing and EHR that will help to streamline processes for billing companies and medical practices.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with RXNT," said Adam Phillips, CEO of ABS. "RXNT has been named one of the top 100 companies in health tech, and we are confident that this partnership will be beneficial for our Business Owners as they look to improve their medical billing and EHR processes."

Tom Collinson, EVP of Business Development at RXNT, echoed Phillips' sentiment, noting that RXNT is committed to helping customers enable efficiency and profitability for their business. "We are excited to offer our certified software to ABS Business Owners," said Collinson. "ABS has been a top player in the billing franchise space for years, and their training and support services are second to none. We look forward to a solid partnership with ABS to help medical practices and billing companies succeed."

About American Business Systems, LLC

American Business Systems, LLC (ABS) is a comprehensive medical billing training and support provider, offering services ranging from medical billing training to ongoing support and troubleshooting. With decades of combined experience and a team of highly skilled professionals, ABS ensures that their clients remain successful and compliant. For more information on American Business Systems, LLC, please visit http://www.absystems.com.

About RXNT

RXNT is an industry pioneer, offering integrated, customizable Clinical Management and Practice Management tools for medical providers, billing companies, and organizations since 1999. Our suite of solutions includes Medical Billing, Electronic Health Records, Practice Scheduling, E-Prescribing, and Patient Portal, plus mobile applications and telehealth functionality for the modern, agile practice. Using RXNT's software, more than 100 million prescriptions have been transmitted and $300 million in claims are processed per year. To learn more, visit rxnt.com.

Media Contact

