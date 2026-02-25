American Camp Association and National University's Harmony Academy Partner to Strengthen Belonging and Well-Being in Camp Communities

"This partnership with Harmony Academy strengthens our ability to support camp professionals with practical, research-informed tools that enhance the experience for campers and staff alike." - Laurie Pearson, senior director of innovation and learning, American Camp Association. Post this

"Camps play a powerful role in helping young people feel connected, supported, and confident," said Scott Page, senior vice president, Harmony Academies at National University. "By partnering with the American Camp Association, we are extending evidence-based practices beyond traditional classrooms and into camp communities, equipping staff with actionable strategies that foster belonging and well-being where relationships matter most."

Harmony Academy will provide webinars, educational articles, and curated learning resources to the ACA community at no cost. ACA will amplify and distribute these offerings through its learning platforms, communications channels, and member network, ensuring broad access for camp professionals nationwide.

The organizations have already collaborated on practical tools such as the Harmony–ACA Quick Connection Cards and a companion one-pager, which help camp staff intentionally create meaningful connections among campers and colleagues. These resources reflect a shared commitment to positive youth development, relationship-centered learning, and social-emotional well-being.

Harmony Academy works with educators and families in some of the nation's largest school systems, including New York City Public Schools, Los Angeles Unified School District, and Clark County School District in Las Vegas, as well as thousands of districts worldwide. Harmony Academy's work is in alignment with National University's Sanford College of Education, the largest provider of new teaching degrees in California. The College prepares educators and school leaders to serve diverse K–12 communities nationwide and grounds its work in research-based practices that translate belonging into improved engagement and outcomes. To date, Harmony Academy has reached more than 40 million students and nearly 3.9 million educators in 70,000 schools across all 50 U.S. states and 104 countries, extending National University's global impact beyond higher education.

"Camp environments are uniquely positioned to reinforce the skills and relationships young people need to thrive," said Laurie Pearson, senior director of innovation and learning, American Camp Association. "This partnership with Harmony Academy strengthens our ability to support camp professionals with practical, research-informed tools that enhance the experience for campers and staff alike."

Together, ACA and Harmony Academy are expanding access to actionable strategies that support millions of youth nationwide, reinforcing the role of camps as places where connection, belonging, and well-being are central to learning and growth.

About the American Camp Association

The American Camp Association is a national nonprofit organization serving more than 20,000 year-round and summer camps across the United States that collectively serve 26 million campers annually. ACA provides advocacy, evidence-based education, professional development, and is the only independent national accrediting body for organized camp experiences. ACA accreditation demonstrates a camp's voluntary commitment to health, safety, risk management, and overall well-being. For more information, visit ACAcamps.org.

About National University | Harmony Academy

National University is a Veteran-founded, nonprofit institution based in San Diego with more than 50 years of experience providing accessible, affordable education. Through Harmony Academy, National University delivers professional learning, curriculum resources, and tools that support healthy learning environments in schools, camps, communities, and families. Harmony Academy empowers adults and youth with practical strategies to strengthen relationships, foster belonging, and promote well-being nationwide. To learn more, visit harmony-academy.org

Media Contact

Ashleigh Betz, National University, 760-889-3494, [email protected], https://www.nu.edu/

