American Canadian School of Medicine (ACSOM) Receives ECFMG Recognition and Sponsorship, Allowing Graduates to Take USMLE and Participate in NRMP

PORTSMOUTH, Dominica, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Canadian School of Medicine (ACSOM) is proud to announce that it has been granted recognition and sponsorship by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG). This significant achievement now allows ACSOM graduates to take the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) and participate in the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP). Canadians Students Eligible For Medical Council of Canada Qualifying Examination (MCCQ) part 1/ National Assessment Collaboration (NAC), Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) and Canadian Resident Matching Service (caRMS) match.

Dean Ramin Ahmadi expressed his excitement and congratulated the faculty and students on this remarkable accomplishment, stating, "I want to congratulate our faculty and students on this achievement. ACSOM has achieved every possible accreditation milestone in our first year of operation. Our faculty is proud of this achievement."

In addition to the ECFMG recognition and sponsorship, ACSOM in Dominica holds a five-year full accreditation by Independent Agency for Accreditation and Rating (IAAR), a reputable accreditor recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME).

Furthermore, ACSOM has also received preliminary accreditation by the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine (ACCM), an accrediting body recognized by WFME and based in Ireland.

This latest recognition and sponsorship by ECFMG solidify ACSOM's commitment to providing high-quality medical education and training to its students. ACSOM continues to strive for excellence and accreditation in its pursuit of producing competent and skilled medical professionals.

