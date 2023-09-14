American Canadian School of Medicine Dominica (ACSOM) Hits another Milestone now listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools

"We are delighted at the announcement of our listing in the World Directory of Medical Schools. The unwavering support from the government of Dominica for our nonprofit medical school has been nothing short of extraordinary." Tweet this

Unlike conventional medical schools that adhere to lecture-based and discipline-focused curricula, ACSOM prides itself on offering an innovative, integrated, and non-traditional approach to medical education. The school's curriculum centers around a small group, problem-based learning methodology, with every 8-10 students partnered with a distinguished MD faculty member.

This distinctive approach ensures a more personalized and interactive learning experience, fostering critical thinking, clinical reasoning, and collaborative skills among ACSOM's aspiring medical professionals. The emphasis on individualized attention sets ACSOM apart, equipping students with the tools they need to excel in the dynamic field of medicine.

As ACSOM continues to make strides in revolutionizing medical education, the institution remains committed to its mission of producing highly competent, compassionate, and socially responsible healthcare professionals. The World Directory of Medical Schools listing further solidifies ACSOM's position as a leading institution in medical education, not only in the Caribbean but on a global scale.

For more information about American Canadian School of Medicine Dominica (ACSOM) and its groundbreaking medical education programs, please visit http://www.acsom.edu.dm .

Media Contact

Elliot Polak, American Canadian School of Medicine, 805-889-1978, [email protected], www.acsom.edu.dm

Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE American Canadian School of Medicine