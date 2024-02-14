American Canadian School of Medicine Partners with Community to Train Fire Department

The American Canadian School of Medicine (ACSOM) is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Services Portsmouth Unit conducting a training initiative with 12 fire officers.
PORTSMOUTH, Dominica, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Canadian School of Medicine (ACSOM) is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Services Portsmouth Unit conducting a training initiative with 12 fire officers.
The training session was aimed at enhancing the emergency response capabilities of the fire officers, and was facilitated by Dr. Eric B. Bauman, a visiting adjunct faculty at ACSOM and a trainer of Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Through simulated scenarios and hands-on practice, participants gained critical skills and confidence, crucial for effective airway management and cardiac resuscitation.
The partnership underscores ACSOM's commitment to community health, safety and education as well as our commitment to supporting local emergency responders. By equipping fire officers with essential life-saving techniques, we aim to bolster the resilience of our community when faced with medical emergencies.
"We are proud to collaborate with the local fire department in this important training endeavor," said Dr. Bauman. "This initiative exemplifies our shared commitment to fostering a safer and healthier community."
ACSOM, a Caribbean Medical School looks forward to conducting additional training sessions in the future, to ensure that the men and women of the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Services are equipped with the necessary skills needed to save lives.
