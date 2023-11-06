American Canadian School of Medicine Receives welcomes 30 enthusiastic students from the Arthur Waldron SDA Academy

"ACSOM's presence in Dominica is a new, transformative force. Our dedication to community, excellence, and student success is driving change that extends well beyond the classroom. The visit by students of Arthur Waldron SDA Academy is just one aspect of ACSOM's overarching mission" Post this

"ACSOM's presence in Dominica is a new, transformative force. Our dedication to community, excellence, and student success is driving change that extends well beyond the classroom. The visit by students of Arthur Waldron SDA Academy is just one aspect of ACSOM's overarching mission; which is to serve as a dynamic community partner, contributing to the enhancement of healthcare education and provision in Dominica." said Dr. White.

The students were treated to immersive tours of ACSOM's state-of-the-art facilities, including the Anatomy Lab and Simulation Lab. These hands-on experiences provided practical insights into medical training, supplementing knowledge beyond what textbooks alone can offer.

The collaboration between ACSOM and the Arthur Waldron SDA Academy extends beyond traditional education, embodying a shared vision of empowering the next generation of healthcare professionals, fostering dreams, and encouraging ambitious aspirations.

ACSOM has expressed its commitment to continue to be a valuable resource and partner to other local schools and leaders, reinforcing its dedication to advancing healthcare education accessibility across the region.

For more information about the American Canadian School of Medicine, its mission, and its ongoing efforts to elevate healthcare education and practice in Dominica, please visit ACSOM's official website.

Elliot Polak, American Canadian School of Medicine, 8058891978, [email protected], www.acsom.edu.dm

