American Cancer Society Announces 26th Annual Relay For Life of Conejo Valley

More than just a walk, the American Cancer Society Relay For Life brings together passionate supporters who embody the American Cancer Society vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. Family and friends come together to form a team to raise funds in honor of those affected by cancer.

Relay For Life is all about celebrating cancer survivors, remembering loved ones lost, and fighting back against cancer by raising funds for American Cancer Society research and patient support programs. Sign up today at http://www.RelayForLife.org/ConejoValleyCA to form a team and start fundraising.

2024 marks the 26th year of this annual event. This year's theme is "There's No Place Like Hope!" and kicks things off with a non-competitive 8.05k around the beautiful CLU campus to represent the 805 community.

After the runners return, the American Cancer Society will kick off the Relay event with Opening Ceremonies featuring local civic leaders, volunteer organizers, and cancer survivors from across Conejo Valley who will start the first lap of the Relay. Ventura County Supervisor Jeff Gorell and California Lutheran University's President Nunes will each speak at Opening Ceremonies on October 5, 2024, which begin at 10:00am at the California Lutheran University Memorial Field in Thousand Oaks.

Throughout the day, teams will host fundraiser games and activities for all ages, local bands will play a variety of music, and food will be available for a donation to the American Cancer Society.

"Come join us for an unforgettable day for the entire family at California Lutheran University," says Abby Smith, Senior Development Manager, California, Guam, Hawaii Division, American Cancer Society. "Whether you are a survivor, a caregiver, or simply someone who wants to make a difference, this event is for you. Lace up your sneakers, gather your friends and family, and let's make a lasting impact together. Mark your calendars and join us for Relay For Life of Conejo Valley!"

Relay For Life of Conejo Valley extends a special thank you to PENNYMAC and each of their event sponsors who make the October 5 event possible. Relay For Life is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to show their support of the community and curate an impactful experience for employees. Sponsorship opportunities are still available! Please email [email protected] for more information.

The community and business leaders are encouraged to sign up and/or donate today at http://www.RelayForLife.org/ConejoValleyCA. Attending Relay For Life is always free. To participate in the 8.05k, simply choose the 8.05k participant registration type and a $28.05 donation will be due upon registering for Relay For Life online. This includes a medal at the finish line and pancake breakfast from the local Kiwanis Club of Thousand Oaks.

Download our 2024 Relay For Life of Conejo Valley Event Flyer here.

*Route map coming soon. Non-competitive = no formal times will be provided.

About The American Cancer Society Relay For Life

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life is more than just a walk. It's an opportunity to be part of a global community of passionate supporters who want to help end cancer as we know it, for everyone. The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

