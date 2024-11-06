American Cargo Assurance, LLC (ACA) Acquires Dixie Services

"This is a pivotal moment for ACA. Dixie Services shares our values of excellence and integrity, and their addition to our family allows us to expand our capabilities while maintaining our focus on high-quality service." Post this

Henry Osorno, Founder and President of ACA, stated, "This is a pivotal moment for ACA. Dixie Services shares our values of excellence and integrity, and their addition to our family allows us to expand our capabilities while maintaining our focus on high-quality service. We are thrilled to welcome the Dixie team to ACA and look forward to our shared future."

Tony Nguyen, Vice President of ACA, commented on the acquisition, saying, "The integration of Dixie Services into ACA strengthens our position as leaders in the testing and inspection industry. Dixie's team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will enhance our service offerings and create new opportunities for innovation."

In the coming months, ACA will work closely with Dixie Services to ensure a smooth transition while minimizing any disruptions to daily operations. Both companies are committed to creating an organization that will deliver on the needs of today and the future of the oil and gas industry.

With this acquisition, ACA continues to solidify its position as a premier provider of testing and inspection services, operating 24/7 to ensure accuracy and reliability for clients across the Gulf Coast and beyond.

About American Cargo Assurance (ACA):

American Cargo Assurance, LLC (ACA), founded in 2009 by Henry Osorno, is dedicated to offering the highest quality inspection services to the oil, gas, chemical, and marine industries. With offices and laboratories along the Gulf Coast, ACA provides a full range of analytical, inspection, and consultancy services. ACA's motto, "The World Doesn't Need Another Inspection Company, It Needs One that Does It Right," reflects its commitment to excellence and client satisfaction. For more information, visit www.acaglobal.net.

Media Contact

Melissa LeBlanc, American Cargo Assurance, 1 9855024380, [email protected], https://www.acaglobal.net/

SOURCE American Cargo Assurance