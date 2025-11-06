American Clay Wins At The Venice Short Film Awards and Named Semifinalist For The 2025 Cannes Indie Shorts

"These honors remind us why we made this film," said Carmen Perkins and Michelle Taylor in a joint statement. "American Clay was created to honor the women who came before us, their resilience, their quiet strength, their creativity." Post this

A visually stunning and emotionally layered work, American Clay taps into the roots of Black and multicultural identity without centering trauma, instead exploring spiritual resilience, intuitive power, and the stories passed down through generations. With breathtaking visuals and a chilling original score, the film reflects a new wave of contemporary filmmaking that reclaims cultural narratives with depth and reverence.

"Seeing American Clay honored in Venice and Cannes is a moment of deep gratitude," said Vi City, co-executive producer, co-writer, and music director. "This film was always meant to transcend time, it's a piece of art that speaks through sound, vision, and spirit. These awards affirm that truth-telling through creativity still has the power to move people everywhere."

The film's inspiration stems from Saddlebrook Media's family story, an intergenerational narrative built on reclaiming the American story through evidence-based research, oral tradition, and richly rooted characters. Co-executive producers Carmen Perkins and Michelle Taylor, both co-creators of American Clay, lead with intention and vision.

"These honors remind us why we made this film," said Carmen Perkins and Michelle Taylor in a joint statement. "American Clay was created to honor the women who came before us, their resilience, their quiet strength, their creativity. To see it celebrated on international stages like Venice and Cannes is powerful validation that our ancestors' stories still move people everywhere."

With its growing acclaim and profound message, American Clay continues to solidify its place as a powerful and necessary voice in independent cinema.

American Clay is more than a film; it's a cinematic experience that reclaims space for culturally rich storytelling while challenging the boundaries of traditional historical narratives.

For more information please visit: https://www.americanclaymovie.com and follow on social at @americanclaymovie.

Cast and Credits

Directed by: Chris Jackson

Written by: Aviv Rubinstein & Vi City

Story by: Carmen Perkins, Michelle Taylor, Aviv Rubinstein & Vi City

Executive Producers: Carmen Perkins, Michelle Taylor, Vi City

Produced by: Vi City

Production Companies: Saddlebrook Media LLC, in association with Hundreds Entertainment Corp

Starring: Kaitlyn Jackson as Bernice

Additional cast includes: Oliver Fredin, Patrick Perfetto, Ella Taylor, Isaiah Sossou ("Zeovert"), Nathan Patterson, Iris Gaspar, Michael Middleton, Bianca Alexander

Cinematography by: Dennis Robert Thomas

Edited by: Scott Simerly Jr.

Coloring by: David Torcivia

Original Music by: Vi City for Hundreds Entertainment Corp

Sound Design & ADR: David Basseliz

VFX: Fernando Torres

Casting: Vi City & Chris Jackson

About Hundreds Entertainment

Hundreds Entertainment is a music and film production company founded in 2015 by Vi City. Preceded by a renowned reputation for creating quality works, Hundreds continues to expand on its exposure and prominence in the music and film space. That reputation allows Hundreds to enlist the top music producers, writers, performers, screenwriters, and movie producers to create elite level projects. For more information, please visit www.hundredsentertainment.com

About Saddlebrook Media

Inspired by a vision to unlock the beautiful mysteries rooted in every family's oral tradition, and supported by evidence-based research and technology, Saddlebrook Media is committed to an expansive slate of feature films, documentaries and novels that tell authentic stories and give ownership of the American narrative to a culturally rich spectrum of historically rooted characters. For more information please visit https://saddlebrook.media/

