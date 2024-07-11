American Clean Power Association Vice President Carrie Zalewski Discusses Opportunities for Women in STEM and Renewable Energy, on Women Lead TV

We must not only encourage girls to study math and science, but also get them excited and interested in choosing a career in the energy industry. Post this

"It is clear that more needs to be done to increase the visibility of female role models, if we're going to close the gender gap in STEM," states Carrie Zalewski. "We must not only encourage girls to study math and science, but also get them excited and interested in choosing a career in the energy industry. We must relay to the industry how a diverse workforce has many benefits, and that it is good for business"

"I am excited to sit down with Carrie, to shed light on gender dynamics, the perception that girls are not good at math, and the persistence required to thrive in a traditionally male-dominated field," remarked Kimberlee Centera. "Carrie is an inspiring role model for women of all ages.

Tune in for an episode brimming with actionable insights and powerful stories from two trailblazing women. Watch Kimberlee and Carrie live on Women Lead TV, Monday, July 15th at 11:00am Pacific Time: https://www.youtube.com/live/C7HeanpHLgA?si=Wl5YpYZ6jD2f1GaJ

About Carrie Zalewski:

Carrie possesses nearly 20 years of experience and strategic perspective. She has served as a utility regulator, environmental adjudicator, corporate board member, agency head, lawyer and engineer. Carrie currently serves as the Vice President of Transmission and Electricity Markets for the American Clean Power Association, where she advances clean energy through policies that ensure fair access to the electricity markets for all types of energy. She was the 2023 Grainger College of Engineering Alumni Award recipient for Distinguished Service. She has become a nationally recognized expert speaking on behalf of renewables, the world's fastest growing energy sector. To learn more about Carrie, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/carriezalewski/. For more about the American Clean Power Association, visit https://cleanpower.org/

About Kimberlee Centera:

Kimberlee Centera, CEO, TerraPro Solutions is a renewable energy industry pioneer and the only female CEO of a privately held utility scale renewable energy consulting practice. An enthusiastic champion of women, she believes that diversity is essential in meeting the demands of the rapidly growing renewable sector. She encourages and mentors' women from around the world, by offering them actionable skills that help them to achieve their goals. As a Women Lead TV host, she is committed to providing a platform for changemakers. For more information contact Annemarie Osborne 949-237-2906, [email protected] or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com.

About TerraPro Solutions:

TerraPro Solutions is a leading renewable energy project development consultancy. The company has generated over 24 GWs in solar, wind, and energy storage. With a total financed value of over $25 billion, TerraPro Solutions is the top development consultancy in the renewables market. TerraPro Solutions provides high-level expertise in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects including wind, solar and energy storage. From inception to transaction closing, we use our real-world knowledge to continually assess and mitigate risk, to ensure that all legal requirements and project milestones are met. For more information contact Annemarie Osborne 949-237-2906 [email protected] or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com.

