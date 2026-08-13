American Climber Confirms Broad Peak Avalanche Details, Offers Documentation

Napier Sandford Fuller, made an ascent immediately prior to the July 30 Broad Peak avalanche that killed 10 climbers, is releasing GPS data and expedition documentation to support families and media. Fuller triggered a satellite SOS on July 20 after a summit ridge fall during an earlier summit push, and has served as the primary eyewitness source for coverage of the tragedy.

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Napier Sandford Fuller, leader of the SST/14 Peaks Intl. K2 & Broad Peak Expedition 2026, is confirming the accuracy of recent media coverage of the July 30 avalanche on Broad Peak (K3), which killed 10 climbers. On a summit push that began July 18 and saw the team return to Broad Peak base camp on July 21, Fuller and lead guide Gyalu Sherpa fell on the summit ridge; both self-arrested, and Fuller sustained injuries in the fall. Given the severity of the fall and their exposed position at extreme altitude, Fuller triggered a satellite SOS to summon emergency assistance. Nirmal Purja's nearby EliteExped team responded, sending guides Kili Pemba Sherpa and Pur Bahadur Gurung to render aid. All five members of Fuller's climbing party — guides Gyalu Sherpa and Sohail Sakhi, climber Sarah Mallory Geis, and the two responding EliteExped guides — were later killed in the July 30 avalanche.