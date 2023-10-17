American College of Lifestyle Medicine announces 2023 Dr. Stephen Turner Residency Director and Faculty Scholarship recipients

"Lifestyle medicine is more vital than ever to the future of medicine." Tweet this

This year's scholarship recipients come from 11 states and represent residency specialties that include family medicine, internal medicine, sports medicine, preventive medicine, pediatric medicine and physical medicine and rehabilitation. The award includes complimentary ACLM membership for one year, attendance to Lifestyle Medicine 2023, ACLM's annual conference being held Oct. 29 to Nov.1, enrollment in the Foundations of Lifestyle Medicine Board Review, 4th Edition, and ABLM exam registration.

There is a growing urgency to fill the gaping void of lifestyle medicine training across the medical education continuum amid a pandemic of lifestyle-related chronic diseases. Six in 10 U.S. adults have been diagnosed with at least one chronic disease, and four in 10 have been diagnosed with at least two. The Wall Street Journal in April highlighted the increasing number of medical schools integrating principles of lifestyle medicine into curricula as part of its "The Future of Everything" series.

"Awareness is growing that if we are to truly alter the trajectory of chronic disease, physicians must enter the workforce with the knowledge and training to treat the root causes of their patient's illness effectively, and those root causes are overwhelmingly unhealthy lifestyle behaviors," said Brenda Rea, MD, DrPH, PT, RD, DipABLM, FACLM, LM Intensivist and program director of the Loma Linda University Health Lifestyle Medicine Intensivist Fellowship. "Residency programs that adopt the Lifestyle Medicine Residency Curriculum will become increasingly sought after as more medical schools incorporate lifestyle medicine into their curricula and graduating students look to grow their knowledge and skills in residency.

"I commend the 2023 scholarship recipients for leading the integration of lifestyle medicine into the residency programs they represent."

The scholarships were created in 2021 by ACLM through a generous gift from Stephen Turner, MD, DipABLM, a longtime Mayo Clinic nephrologist who was in the inaugural 2017 cohort to become certified as a lifestyle medicine physician. Dr. Turner said he came to believe that "lifestyle medicine is the most positive thing happening in the medical space" and wanted to ensure that more young doctors are exposed to the rapidly growing medical specialty.

Lifestyle medicine uses therapeutic lifestyle interventions as a primary modality to treat chronic conditions including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Applying the six pillars of lifestyle medicine—a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances and positive social connections—also provides effective prevention for these conditions.

Since the LMRC was piloted in 2018, it has expanded to more than 300 lifestyle medicine residency and fellowship programs nationally, with more than 6,800 enrollees. A 2023 scholarship recipient, Puja Gandhi, MD, MPH, clinical instructor in the Department of Internal Medicine at UTHealth Houston McGovern Medical School, said she applied for the award because she believes that lifestyle medicine is the foundation of primary care and to not incorporate evidence-based lifestyle-focused conversations and interventions into care was a disservice to patients.

"The Lifestyle Medicine Residency Curriculum will allow for the standardization of lifestyle medicine primary principles and, ultimately, equip future physicians with the knowledge and skills needed to address the complex interplay between lifestyle and health, leading to better patient care and outcomes," Dr. Gandhi said. "Lifestyle medicine is more vital than ever to our future of medicine. Our current health care system focuses more on treating than preventing and there is no end in sight of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

"Lifestyle medicine gives us that unique opportunity to strive for not only improvement and reversal of diseases, but also optimal whole-person health," she said.

2023 Dr. Stephen Turner Residency Director & Faculty Scholarships Recipients

Karina Atwell, MD, MPH

University of Wisconsin Department of Family Medicine and Community Health

Francesca Cimino, MD, MHPE

Fort Belvoir Community Hospital

Ryan Draper, DO

Cone Health Sports Medicine

Jessica Engle, DO

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Edwin Farnell, MD

Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center

Puja Gandhi, MD, MPH

UTHealth Houston McGovern Medical School

Kathleen Head, MD, MS, MPH

Medical University of South Carolina

Marissa Khajavi, MD, MPH

University of Maryland Medical Center

Cecilia Kipnis, MD

Naval Hospital Jacksonville

Stephanie LaFave, MD

Valley Health/Virginia Commonwealth University

Melissa Martin, MD

Texas Institute for Graduate Medical Education and Research

Laura Preece, DO, FACOI, FACP

MountainView Regional Medical Center

Richard Sundermeyer, MD

HealthONE

Nathan Wood, MD

Yale School of Medicine

