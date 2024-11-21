American College of Lifestyle Medicine announces 2024 Distinguished Special Recognition Awards for outstanding contributions in lifestyle medicine

The awards presented by the medical professional organization recognize the advancement of lifestyle medicine in research, clinical and business innovations, and health systems.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. , Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the 2024 recipients of the medical professional organization's Distinguished Special Recognition Awards for outstanding contributions in lifestyle medicine are: Ali Mokdad, PhD; Edward B. Noffsinger, PhD; and New York City Health + Hospitals. The awards were presented at ACLM's recent annual conference in Orlando, Florida.

Dr. Ali Mokdad, Distinguished Special Recognition Award for Research

Dr. Mokdad, professor of health metrics sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and chief strategy officer of population health at the University of Washington, was recognized for his groundbreaking work in population health, health disparities and health outcomes. His landmark 2004 study on actual causes of death in the United States revealing the leading causes to be tobacco use, poor nutrition, physical inactivity and alcohol consumption, remains highly influential and is frequently cited in the field of lifestyle medicine to emphasize the critical role of lifestyle behavior in health outcomes.

Throughout his career as a public health researcher, Dr. Mokdad has published more than 650 articles while conducting groundbreaking research on disease trends and major risk factors for poor health. He has studied health disparities in the U.S., publishing extensively on the burden of diseases, injuries, and risk factors at state and national levels.

"Ali Mokdad's groundbreaking research has been instrumental in reshaping our understanding of how lifestyle factors—such as nutrition, physical activity, mental health and use of hazardous substances—directly impact chronic disease treatment and prevention, as well as overall health," said ACLM CEO Susan Benigas. "His work underscores the urgent need for integrating lifestyle medicine into public health strategies worldwide and continues to inspire a more holistic, evidence-based approach to health that empowers individuals and communities to make lasting, positive changes."

Dr. Edward B. Noffsinger, Distinguished Special Recognition Award for Clinical and Business Innovations

Lifestyle medicine clinicians who deliver care in shared medical appointments have Dr. Noffsinger to thank for pioneering the concept of billable, high-quality health care in a group setting. Dr. Noffsinger, who spent over 26 years with The Permanente Medical Group, created the Drop-in Group Medical Appointment (DIGMA) and Physicals Shared Medical Appointment (PSMA) models. He has helped establish over 500 DIGMAs and PSMAs internationally and across major healthcare systems, including Cleveland Clinic, St. Jude Heritage and Dartmouth Hitchcock.

Dr. Noffsinger's work and vision made it possible for physicians to provide care for more patients in less time, improve access, health outcomes and cost-efficiency, while also maintaining high clinician and patient satisfaction. An author of two seminal books on shared medical appointments, he is a sought-after consultant and speaker at leading medical conferences. He has been featured in Time Magazine, CNN, PBS and The Wall Street Journal.

"Edward Noffsinger's pioneering creation of shared medical appointments has fundamentally transformed health care delivery," Benigas said. "His vision and innovation have empowered lifestyle medicine clinicians with a delivery model that solved common challenges, such as billing and time restraints during individual appointments, while empowering patients to learn from one another, share experiences, and build lasting support networks."

New York City Health + Hospitals, Distinguished Special Recognition Award for Health Systems

New York City Health + Hospitals has set the standard for expanding access to lifestyle medicine in a health system, delivering comprehensive services at medical sites across the city and benefitting millions of New Yorkers. The health system's commitment to lifestyle medicine offers a shining example of an innovative and scalable approach to care delivery, resulting in high-value care for patients and enhanced clinician well-being.

The citywide expansion of lifestyle medicine services was championed by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who reversed his type 2 diabetes diagnosis through lifestyle intervention. Michelle McMacken, MD, DipABLM, New York City Health + Hospitals director of nutrition and lifestyle medicine, played an integral role in executing these programs across multiple hospitals and throughout the city. These programs are transforming health care by helping thousands of patients manage and even achieve remission of conditions like type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

"New York Health + Hospitals is leading the charge in transforming health care by expanding access to lifestyle medicine services throughout the city," Benigas said. "Through this initiative, the health system is making a bold commitment to improving the overall health and quality of life for New Yorkers, advancing health equity and setting a new standard for accessible, whole-person care."

