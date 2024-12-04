American College of Lifestyle Medicine Announces 2024 Fellows for Outstanding Achievement

The 19 members of the 2024 class of Fellows were recognized at ACLM's annual conference that was attended by more than 4,600 physicians, health professionals and health leaders. ACLM has now recognized 101 Fellows since its inaugural class in 2011.
ST. LOUIS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has honored 19 members with the organization's prestigious fellowship designation for outstanding achievement in the field of lifestyle medicine and exceptional dedication to advancing the organization's mission.
ACLM recognized the 2024 class of Fellows at the organization's recent annual conference in Orlando, Florida, that was attended in person or virtually by more than 4,600 physicians, health professionals and health leaders. ACLM inducted its inaugural class of Fellows in 2011 and, with the addition of the 2024 class, now recognizes a total of 101 Fellows.
"I offer my heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 class of Fellows of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine," said ACLM immediate Past President and Associate Professor, Part-Time, at Harvard Medical School Beth Frates, MD, FACLM, DipABLM. "As leaders and innovators in the fast-growing field of lifestyle medicine, these Fellows embody the highest standards of clinical expertise, advocacy, and education. This distinguished honor recognizes their exceptional dedication to advancing evidence-based lifestyle medicine and their unwavering commitment to transforming health care by addressing the root causes of chronic disease."
The 2024 ACLM Fellows are:
Melissa Bernstein, PhD, RDN, LD, FAND, DipACLM, FNAP, FACLM, Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and Chicago Medical School
David Bowman, MD, DipABLM, FACLM, Howard University and Lifestyle Med Revolution
Erin L. Brackbill, MD, FAAP, DipABLM, FACLM, The University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville and Prisma Health Upstate Children's Hospital at the Center for Pediatric Medicine
Dorothy Cohen Serna, MD, FACP, DipABLM, NBC-HWC, FACLM, North Cypress Internal Medicine & Wellness
Marsha-Gail Davis, MD, MPH, DipABPM, DipABOM, DipABLM, FACLM, Piedmont Healthcare
Scott William Durgin, MD, DipABLM, FACLM, Feirie Lifestyle Medicine
Kelly Freeman, MSN, AGPCNP-BC, DipACLM, FACLM, American College of Lifestyle Medicine
Breanna Gawrys, DO, DipABLM, FAAFP, FACLM, Travis Air Force Base, US Air Force
Christina Lucas-Vougiouklakis, DO, DipABLM, FACLM, Promedica Family Medicine Residency Center
Jacob Mirsky, MD, MA, DipABLM, FACLM, Massachusetts General Hospital
Andrew Mock, MD, MPH, DipABLM, FACLM, Loma Linda University
Melissa Mondala, MD, MHA, DipABLM, LM Intensivist, FACLM, Dr. Lifestyle Clinic
Nola Peacock, PT, DipACLM, FACLM, St. John's Health
Martha Shepherd, DO, MPH, FAAFP, DipABLM, FACLM, Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Paulina Shetty, MS, RDN, DipACLM, FACLM, American College of Lifestyle Medicine
Major Jeffrey J. Smith, DSW, LCSW, BCD, DipACLM, FACLM, Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) and Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Theresa A. Stone, MD, FACP, DipABLM, FACLM, Medstar Health
M. Elizabeth Swenor, DO, DipABLM, FACLM, Henry Ford Health-Detroit
Jennifer Thompson Shalz, MD, DipABIM, DipABLM, FACLM, St. Luke's Health System- Boise
About ACLM®
Serving as a transformation catalyst, disruptor of the status quo, and a galvanized force for change, the American College of Lifestyle Medicine is the nation's medical professional society advancing the field of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a redesigned, value-based and equitable healthcare delivery system, essential to achieving the Quintuple Aim and whole person health. ACLM represents, advocates for, trains, certifies, and equips its members to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease by optimizing modifiable risk factors. ACLM is filling the gaping void of lifestyle medicine—including food as medicine—in medical education, doing so across the entire medical education continuum, while also advancing research, clinical practice and reimbursement strategies. Adding years to lives and life to years, while reining in the alarming, unsustainable trajectory of healthcare spending, is what lifestyle medicine delivers.
