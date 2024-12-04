American College of Lifestyle Medicine Announces 2024 Fellows for Outstanding Achievement

"As leaders and innovators in the fast-growing field of lifestyle medicine, these Fellows embody the highest standards of clinical expertise, advocacy, and education." Post this

"I offer my heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 class of Fellows of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine," said ACLM immediate Past President and Associate Professor, Part-Time, at Harvard Medical School Beth Frates, MD, FACLM, DipABLM. "As leaders and innovators in the fast-growing field of lifestyle medicine, these Fellows embody the highest standards of clinical expertise, advocacy, and education. This distinguished honor recognizes their exceptional dedication to advancing evidence-based lifestyle medicine and their unwavering commitment to transforming health care by addressing the root causes of chronic disease."

The 2024 ACLM Fellows are:

Melissa Bernstein, PhD, RDN, LD, FAND, DipACLM, FNAP, FACLM, Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and Chicago Medical School

David Bowman, MD, DipABLM, FACLM, Howard University and Lifestyle Med Revolution

Erin L. Brackbill, MD, FAAP, DipABLM, FACLM, The University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville and Prisma Health Upstate Children's Hospital at the Center for Pediatric Medicine

Dorothy Cohen Serna, MD, FACP, DipABLM, NBC-HWC, FACLM, North Cypress Internal Medicine & Wellness

Marsha-Gail Davis, MD, MPH, DipABPM, DipABOM, DipABLM, FACLM, Piedmont Healthcare

Scott William Durgin, MD, DipABLM, FACLM, Feirie Lifestyle Medicine

Kelly Freeman, MSN, AGPCNP-BC, DipACLM, FACLM, American College of Lifestyle Medicine

Breanna Gawrys, DO, DipABLM, FAAFP, FACLM, Travis Air Force Base, US Air Force

Christina Lucas-Vougiouklakis, DO, DipABLM, FACLM, Promedica Family Medicine Residency Center

Jacob Mirsky, MD, MA, DipABLM, FACLM, Massachusetts General Hospital

Andrew Mock, MD, MPH, DipABLM, FACLM, Loma Linda University

Melissa Mondala, MD, MHA, DipABLM, LM Intensivist, FACLM, Dr. Lifestyle Clinic

Nola Peacock, PT, DipACLM, FACLM, St. John's Health

Martha Shepherd, DO, MPH, FAAFP, DipABLM, FACLM, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Paulina Shetty, MS, RDN, DipACLM, FACLM, American College of Lifestyle Medicine

Major Jeffrey J. Smith, DSW, LCSW, BCD, DipACLM, FACLM, Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) and Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences

Theresa A. Stone, MD, FACP, DipABLM, FACLM, Medstar Health

M. Elizabeth Swenor, DO, DipABLM, FACLM, Henry Ford Health-Detroit

Jennifer Thompson Shalz, MD, DipABIM, DipABLM, FACLM, St. Luke's Health System- Boise

A complete list of all ACLM Fellows is available here.

About ACLM®

Serving as a transformation catalyst, disruptor of the status quo, and a galvanized force for change, the American College of Lifestyle Medicine is the nation's medical professional society advancing the field of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a redesigned, value-based and equitable healthcare delivery system, essential to achieving the Quintuple Aim and whole person health. ACLM represents, advocates for, trains, certifies, and equips its members to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease by optimizing modifiable risk factors. ACLM is filling the gaping void of lifestyle medicine—including food as medicine—in medical education, doing so across the entire medical education continuum, while also advancing research, clinical practice and reimbursement strategies. Adding years to lives and life to years, while reining in the alarming, unsustainable trajectory of healthcare spending, is what lifestyle medicine delivers.

Media Contact

Alex Branch, Director of Communications, American College of Lifestyle Medicine, American College of Lifestyle Medicine, 9719835383, [email protected], American College of Lifestyle Medicine

SOURCE American College of Lifestyle Medicine