American College of Lifestyle Medicine announces 2025 Dr. Stephen Turner Residency Director and Faculty Scholarship recipients

The scholarships were established through a generous gift from Stephen Turner, MD, DipABLM, a Mayo Clinic nephrologist who was in the inaugural 2017 cohort to become certified as a lifestyle medicine physician. Included in the scholarship award are: ACLM membership for one year; registration for Lifestyle Medicine 2025, ACLM's annual conference to be held Nov. 16-19 in Grapevine, Texas; enrollment in the Foundations of Lifestyle Medicine Board Review, 4th Edition; and ABLM exam registration fees.

Education in the six pillars of lifestyle medicine— optimal nutrition, physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, connectedness, and avoidance of risky substances—have historically been lacking throughout medical education and training. Only 29 percent of medical schools in the U.S. report meeting the recommended minimum 25 hours of nutrition education. Launched by ACLM in 2018, the LMRC fills the gap in lifestyle medicine and nutrition education in graduate medical programs. Today, more than 400 U.S. residency programs incorporate the LMRC.

Lifestyle medicine is a medical specialty that uses therapeutic lifestyle interventions as a primary modality to treat chronic conditions including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Lifestyle medicine certified clinicians are trained to apply evidence-based, whole-person, prescriptive lifestyle change to treat and, when used intensively, often reverse such conditions. Applying the six pillars of lifestyle medicine also provides effective prevention for these conditions.

"The momentum behind lifestyle medicine continues to build because forward-thinking leaders in medical education understand that real change starts with how we train physicians," said ACLM Medical Director of Education Brenda Rea, MD, DrPH, PT, RD, DipABLM, Lifestyle Medicine Intensivist. "This year's scholarship recipients are answering the call to transform health care from the ground up—by equipping residents with the tools to address root causes of disease and restore health, not just manage symptoms. Their leadership is vital to shaping a future where evidence-based lifestyle interventions are the foundation of medical care."

2025 Dr. Stephen Turner Residency Director & Faculty Scholarship Recipients

Komal Soin, MD, MPH

University of Hawaii

Aiea, Hawaii

Nicole Alu, DO

TidalHealth Family Medicine

Salisbury, Md.

Monica Juma, DO, FAAFP

University of Tennessee Family Medicine

Memphis, Tenn.

Carlton Covey, MD, FAAFP

Travis Air Force Base

Fairfield, Calif.

Sonali Iyer, MD

UCI Health

Orange, Calif.

Lea Johnson, MD, DABOM

Memorial Hermann

Sugar Land, Texas

Matthew Case, DO, MPH, MMCi

Duke University

Raleigh, N.C.

Vani Potluri, MD

Baylor College of Medicine

Houston, Texas

Megan Bradley, MD

University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine

Knoxville, Tenn.

James Arnold, DO

Gadsden Family Medicine Residency

Trussville, Ala.

Elizabeth Bockhold, MD

Hinsdale Family Medicine Residency

Hinsdale, Ill.

Yasin Ibrahim, MD

UT Tyler

Tyler, Texas

Molly Webber, MD

WSU Family Medicine Residency

Pullman, Wash.

Lynn Fisher, MD

KU School of Medicine – Wichita

Wichita, Kan.

Nandhini Veeraraghavan, MD, CAQSM

St. Luke's Warren Hospital

Bethlehem, Pa.

