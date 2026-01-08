American College of Lifestyle Medicine Announces 2025 Fellows for Outstanding Achievement

Recognized at ACLM's annual conference, the 2025 class of Fellows honors 22 members whose leadership and service have helped advance lifestyle medicine nationwide.

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has honored 22 members with the organization's prestigious fellowship designation for outstanding achievement in the field of lifestyle medicine and exceptional dedication to advancing the organization's mission.

ACLM recognized the 2025 class of Fellows at the organization's recent annual conference in Grapevine, Texas. ACLM inducted its inaugural class of Fellows in 2011 and, with the addition of the 2025 class, now recognizes a total of 123 physicians and other clinicians with this designation.

"The achievements of this year's Fellows class reflect both the growth of lifestyle medicine and its increasing impact on health care," said ACLM President Padmaja Patel, MD, DipABLM, FACLM, CPE. "These leaders are helping shape the future of our field and inspiring the next generation of clinicians. On behalf of ACLM, I congratulate the 2025 class of Fellows for demonstrating the highest standard of professional development and their outstanding contributions to the field."

The 2025 Fellows are:
Jaclyn Albin, MD, CCMS, DipABLM, FACLM
UT Southwestern

Qadira Ali, MD, MPH, DipABLM, FACLM
Children's National Hospital

Blakely Amati, MD, FAAP, DipABLM, FACLM
Prisma Health/University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville

Adam Ameele, PsyD, DipACLM, FACLM
Lore

Rachel Annam, MD, MPH, DipABLM, Lifestyle Medicine Intensivist, FACPM, FACLM
Emory University

Svetlana Chamoun, MD, PhD, FACC, DipABLM, FACLM
Cardioseeds, LLC

Deborah Chielli, MSN, APRN, AGNP-C, DipACLM, FACLM
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute

Amy Comander, MD, DipABLM, FACLM
Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute

Alicia Craig-Rodriguez, DNP, MBA, APRN, FNP-BC, FACLM
Integrative Healthcare

Mollie Dwivedi, MS, PA-C, DipACLM, FACLM
SEMM, LLC

Sarah-Ann Keyes, EdD, PA-C, DipACLM, FACLM
Baylor College of Medicine

Simran Malhotra, MD, DipABLM, CHWC, FACLM
Wellness By LifestyleMD

Shanna Mello, EdD, MS, DipACLM, FACLM
American College of Lifestyle Medicine

Christina Miller, MD, MPH, FAAFP, FACPM, DipABLM, FACLM
Loma Linda University

Amber Orman, MD, DipABLM, FACLM
AdventHealth

Karen Studer, MD, MBA, MPH, DipABLM, FACPM, DipABOM, FACLM
Loma Linda University

Steve Sugden, MD, MPH, DipABLM, FACLM
University of Utah

Robyn Tiger, MD, DipABLM, FACLM
StressFreeMD™

Mai-Linh Tran, MD, FAAFP, DipABLM, DipABOM, FACLM
Loma Linda University

Carolyn Vollmer, MD, DipABLM, Lifestyle Medicine Intensivist, FACLM
Corewell Health; Mary Free Bed Rehab Hospital

Tiffani Bell Washington, MD, MPH, MBA, DipABOM, DipABLM, FAPA, FOMA, FACLM
The Health Weigh MD, PLLC

John Westerdahl, PhD, DipACLM, FACLM
Life Talk Radio

A complete list of all ACLM Fellows is available here.

About ACLM®
The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is the nation's medical professional society advancing the field of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a redesigned, value-based and equitable healthcare delivery system, essential to achieving the Quintuple Aim and whole-person health. ACLM represents, advocates for, trains, certifies, and equips its members to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease by optimizing modifiable risk
factors. ACLM is filling the gaping void of lifestyle medicine in medical education, providing more than 1.2 million hours of lifestyle medicine education to physicians and other health professionals since 2004, while also advancing research, clinical practice and reimbursement strategies.

