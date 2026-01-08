American College of Lifestyle Medicine Announces 2025 Fellows for Outstanding Achievement

Recognized at ACLM's annual conference, the 2025 class of Fellows honors 22 members whose leadership and service have helped advance lifestyle medicine nationwide.

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has honored 22 members with the organization's prestigious fellowship designation for outstanding achievement in the field of lifestyle medicine and exceptional dedication to advancing the organization's mission.

ACLM recognized the 2025 class of Fellows at the organization's recent annual conference in Grapevine, Texas. ACLM inducted its inaugural class of Fellows in 2011 and, with the addition of the 2025 class, now recognizes a total of 123 physicians and other clinicians with this designation.