American College of Lifestyle Medicine announces in-person sellout for its 2025 annual accredited hybrid conference Nov. 16-19, virtual registration still available

The online event will showcase how lifestyle medicine is changing the paradigm of medical education and clinical practice, with a focus on chronic disease root cause interventions that deliver health restoration, as opposed to the disease management status quo. Blue Zones, LLC, the global leader in well-being solutions that help people live better, longer, is the Presenting Community Health Sponsor.

Virtual attendees can earn up to 45.25 credit hours of CME, CNE, CPE, CPEU, and CE if claimed within 60 days following the conference, though access to the recorded presentations is available for one year.

Online LM2025 registrants will include primary care and specialist MDs and DOs, physician associates, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, registered dietitians, exercise physiologists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, psychologists and other behavioral health professionals, health coaches, and other members of the interdisciplinary clinical practice team, as well as medical educators, healthcare executives, students, medical residents, researchers and others seeking to learn more about the growing field of lifestyle medicine and/or establish or expand lifestyle medicine clinical practices.

Dr. Bonnet explains the benefits of joining the conference online. "It's the flexibility to watch or listen to the content on your schedule," he said. "You can still spend half a day with patients or tune in during your administrative time. If you're busy with kids and family activities, you could watch later at night, listen on the drive to work, or listen while on a walk. There are just a lot more options for how you consume the material that fit nicely into very busy work schedules and lifestyles."

Enthusiasm for both the in-person and online event is continually reflected year after year in post-conference surveys and testimonials.

A list of keynotes and presenters includes:

"From Populations to Individual Patients: Bridging the Public Health and Clinical Care Divide" – The 17th U.S. Surgeon General Richard Carmona, MD, MPH, leads a panel that will include California Surgeon General Diana Ramos, MD, MPH, MBA; AHA Chief Medical Officer for Prevention Eduardo Sanchez, MD, MPH, FAAFP; Josie Bidwell, DNP, RN, FNP-C, DipACLM, FACLM; and Erin Brackbill, MD, DipABLM

"Federal Strategies to Advance Lifestyle Medicine: HRSA's Role in Strengthening Community Health" -- Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Administrator Tom Engels

"Rewriting the Healthcare Playbook—A Candid Conversation" – President & CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan Sachin H. Jain, MD, MBA

"Lifestyle Medicine at a Crossroads: Scaling Impact, Shaping Policy, Securing the Future" – ACLM President Padmaja Patel, MD, DipABLM, FACLM, CPE

"The Case for AI in Optimizing Lifestyle Medicine in Clinical Practice" -- Jasdeep Saluja, MD, FRCPC, DipABLM; Michelle Thompson, DO, DipABLM, FACLM; Dave Michael, MD, DipABLM

"The Science of Well-being: Wise Choices for a Better Life" – Yale University Professor and The Happiness Lab Host Laurie Santos, PhD, MA

"Ultra-processed Foods: Concerns, Controversies, and Exceptions" – Michael Greger, MD, DipABLM, FACLM

"A Unifying Theory of Lifestyle Medicine: Unique New Findings with Alzheimer's Disease" - Dean Ornish, MD, FACLM

"Planted to Plated: A Lifestyle Medicine Culinary Experience" - Author of ACLM's Culinary Medicine Curriculum and ACLM President-Elect Michelle Hauser, MD, MS, MPA, FACP, FACLM, DipABLM, Chef; Colin Zhu, DO, FACLM, DipABLM, Chef; Jaclyn Albin, MD, DipABLM, CCMS; Milette Siler, MBA, RDN, LDN, CCMS; and Teaching Kitchen Collaborative Founder David Eisenberg, MD

"Defeating the Epidemic of Cardiovascular Disease with Lifestyle Medicine" - Koushik Reddy, MD, FACC, FACLM, DipABLM, LM Intensivist; Ajay Joseph, MD, FACC, DipABLM; Andrew Freeman, MD, FACC, FACP

"The Ubiquitousness of Lifestyle Medicine: A Presidents Panel with AMA, APA, OMA, ACOG, ACSM" – Emphasizing the vital need for lifestyle medicine as the foundation of health and all healthcare, the following leaders will be showcased: American Medical Association President Bobby Mukkamala, MD, DipABLM; American Psychiatry Association Immediate Past President Ramaswamy Viswanathan, MD, DrMedSc; American College of Sports Medicine President Carrie Jaworski, MD, FAAFP, FACSM; Obesity Medicine Association Immediate Past President Lydia Alexander, MD, MFOMA, DipABLM, DipABOM; American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology President Steven Fleischman, MD, MBA; hosted by ACLM President Padmaja Patel

"Diet-Related Chronic Disease Food Solutions" – Food is Medicine Institute Director Dariush Mozaffarian, MD, DrPH; Harvard Professor of Epidemiology and Nutrition Walter Willett, MD, DrPH; Alameda County Recipe4Health CMO Steven Chen, MD; Kaiser Permanente Executive Director Pam Schwartz, MPH; and other subject matter experts will be featured, moderated by LM2025 Conference Co-Chair Meagan Grega, MD, FACLM, DipABFM, DipABLM

"Aligning Practice, Payment and Policy for High-Value Care" – CMS Innovation Center CMO Susannah Bernheim, MD, MHS; Humana CMO Kate Goodrich, MD, MHS; and Primary Care Coalition President & CEO Ann Greiner, MCP

"The Problems with Parachutes (And What They Can Teach Us About Optimizing The Impact Of Lifestyle Medicine)" – Darren Morton, BED, PhD, FASLM, DipACLM

For more information about the online conference or to register, visit Lifestyle Medicine Conference 2025 I Dallas, TX and Online.

The American Board of Lifestyle Medicine (ABLM) certification exam will be offered on a day of the participant's choice between November 22 and December 7th at Prometric testing centers across the U.S. Registration for the exam will close September 30th. Attendance at LM2025, either in person or online, satisfies the live CME prerequisite to sit for the ABLM certification exam.

About ACLM®: The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is the nation's medical professional society advancing the field of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a redesigned, value-based and equitable health care delivery system, essential to achieving the Quintuple Aim and whole-person health. ACLM represents, advocates for, trains, certifies and equips its members to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease by optimizing modifiable risk factors. ACLM is filling the gaping void of lifestyle medicine in medical education, providing more than 1.2 million hours of lifestyle medicine education to physicians and other health professionals since 2004, while also advancing research, clinical practice and reimbursement strategies.

