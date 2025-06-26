American College of Lifestyle Medicine announces keynotes, presenting sponsor for 2025 annual CME/CE-accredited hybrid conference Nov. 16-19

"Join us at LM2025 to learn from leading experts, connect with fellow changemakers implementing lifestyle medicine care models, and be inspired to transform healthcare through addressing the root causes of chronic disease." Post this

Attendee enthusiasm for the event is continually reflected year after year in post-conference surveys and testimonials. "There is an unparalleled energy and enthusiasm that permeates the atmosphere when you are physically present among a community of like-minded professionals," said LM2024 attendee Lauren E. Vanderpool, MS, DipACLM. "I've been to innumerable medical conferences, but frankly, I've never been to a conference that ignited passion and a sense of community the way lifestyle medicine conferences do and the way ACLM does," said Former ACLM President David Katz, MD, MPH, FACPM, FACP, FACLM.

A partial list of keynote presenters and topics includes:

"From Populations to Individual Patients: Bridging the Public Health and Clinical Care Divide" – The 17th U.S. Surgeon General Richard Carmona , MD, MPH, leads a panel, including California Surgeon General Diana Ramos , MD, MPH, MBA; Eduardo Sanchez , MD, MPH, FAAFP; Josie Bidwell , DNP, RN, FNP-C, DipACLM, FACLM; and Erin Brackbill , MD, DipABLM

In addition to its all-star line-up of keynote presenters, the conference will include concurrent sessions on a wide array of relevant topics, a carefully vetted and sold-out exhibitor pavilion, award presentations and networking opportunities with medical professionals and industry leaders. Research Row again will be featured onsite, highlighting 238 published research abstracts.

"There is powerful momentum behind innovative lifestyle medicine approaches, from community settings to clinical practice," said 2025 Conference Co-Chair Meagan L. Grega, MD, FACLM, DipABLM. "Join us at LM2025 to learn from leading experts, connect with fellow changemakers implementing lifestyle medicine care models, and be inspired to transform healthcare through addressing the root causes of chronic disease."

Concurrent sessions for the in-person event will be offered in four tracks: Applications of Lifestyle Medicine, Current Issues in Healthcare, Healthcare Transformation Through Lifestyle Medicine and Interprofessional Lifestyle Medicine.

"The knowledge and talent of our lifestyle medicine colleagues is showcased during the LM2025 Concurrent Sessions," said Conference Co-Chair Cheryl True, MD, DipABLM, FACLM. "With four presentation tracks to choose from, there is something for everyone. Attendees can individualize their choices to the ones that best fit their interests, and each session is recorded, making it easy to catch all the content after the conference."

An impressive selection of 15 in-depth, pre-conference workshops are available to in-person attendees. All workshops are available add-ons as part of the registration process.

LM2025 Online includes a livestream of keynote presentations and on-demand access to the concurrent sessions, as well as interactive networking opportunities, free bonus content and six virtual-only post-conference workshops (at an additional fee). The online conference master of ceremonies for the second year will be Jonathan Bonnet, MD, MPH, FACLM, DipABLM.

Attendees may receive continuing education credit for lifestyle medicine-related content/sessions, including AMA PR Category 1 and ABIM MOC credits. Attendees will have 60 days post-conference to claim live CME. Recordings of the plenary and concurrent sessions will be available to conference registrants for a full year. Last year's conference was accredited for 42 CMEs.

For more information about the conference or to register, visit Lifestyle Medicine Conference 2025 - American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

In-person registration will close on November 3. The conference has been a sellout every year and is on target to be so again this year, capped at 2,000 in-person registrants. Virtual registration will remain open throughout the conference, with unlimited virtual registration capacity. In-person workshop registration will close on October 31, although most workshops sell out far in advance of the deadline.

The American Board of Lifestyle Medicine (ABLM) certification exam will be offered on a day of the participant's choice between November 22 and December 7th at Prometric testing centers across the U.S. Registration for the exam will close September 30th. Attendance at LM2025, either in person or online, satisfies the live CME prerequisite to sit for the ABLM certification exam.

About ACLM®: The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is the nation's medical professional society advancing the field of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a redesigned, value-based and equitable health care delivery system, essential to achieving the Quintuple Aim and whole-person health. ACLM represents, advocates for, trains, certifies and equips its members to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease by optimizing modifiable risk factors. ACLM is filling the gaping void of lifestyle medicine in medical education, providing more than 1.2 million hours of lifestyle medicine education to physicians and other health professionals since 2004, while also advancing research, clinical practice and reimbursement strategies.

About Blue Zones®: Blue Zones employs evidence-based ways to help people live better, longer. The company's work is rooted in explorations and research done by founder and National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner in blue zones regions around the world, where people live extraordinarily long and/or happy lives. The original research and findings were released in Buettner's bestselling books The Blue Zones Solution, The Blue Zones of Happiness, The Blue Zones, Thrive, and Blue Zones Kitchen—all published by National Geographic books. An Emmy Award-winning docuseries, Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, was released on Netflix in 2023. Using original Blue Zones research, Blue Zones works with cities and counties to make healthy choices easier through permanent and semi-permanent changes to our human-made surroundings. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in healthcare costs. For more information, visit us at bluezones.com.

