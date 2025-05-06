American College of Lifestyle Medicine announces new CME/CE course on prescribing food as medicine to reduce cancer occurrence and recurrence

"This new accredited course provides clinicians with the latest evidence-based strategies on prescribing food as medicine to help reduce the risk of cancer occurrence and recurrence." Post this

Upon completion of the course, participants will be equipped to:

Review common nutrition therapy practices for cancer

Describe guidelines and evidence for nutritional optimization to improve outcomes, as well as primary/tertiary prevention of certain cancers

Apply nutrition guidelines towards optimizing health and outcomes

Demonstrate application of FAM for cancer prevention and survivorship

The learning opportunity is important because research shows that about 40% of new cancer cases in U.S. adults ages 30 or older are attributed to preventable risk factors, such as use of tobacco and/or alcohol, physical inactivity and dietary patterns. Policymakers and health leaders increasingly see FAM and the practice of lifestyle medicine as solutions to altering the trajectory of the growing U.S. chronic disease crisis.

"Cancer is a complex disease, but the evidence is clear that nutrition plays a role in cancer prevention and survivorship," said AdventHealth Cancer Institute Director of Gynecologic Oncology and ACLM course faculty Nathalie D. McKenzie, MD, MDPH, FACOG, DipABLM. "This new accredited course provides clinicians with the latest evidence-based strategies on prescribing food as medicine to help reduce the risk of cancer occurrence and recurrence. By integrating these skills into practice, healthcare clinicians can empower patients with practical dietary approaches to support their long-term health."

ACLM is filling the gaping void of lifestyle medicine in medical education, providing more than 1.2 million hours of lifestyle medicine education to physicians and other health professionals since 2004. In addition to "Food as Medicine for Cancer Risk Reduction," ACLM's multipart series of FAM education courses cover topics such as prevention and longevity, treatment and risk reduction, calorie density, preconception, pregnancy and postpartum, and remission of type 2 diabetes.

About ACLM®

The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is the nation's medical professional society advancing the field of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a redesigned, value-based and equitable healthcare delivery system, essential to achieving the Quintuple Aim and whole-person health. ACLM represents, advocates for, trains, certifies, and equips its members to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease by optimizing modifiable risk factors. ACLM is filling the gaping void of lifestyle medicine in medical education, providing more than 1.2 million hours of lifestyle medicine education to physicians and other health professionals, since 2004, while also advancing research, clinical practice and reimbursement strategies.

Media Contact

alex branch, American College of Lifestyle Medicine, 8173072399, [email protected], https://lifestylemedicine.org/

SOURCE American College of Lifestyle Medicine