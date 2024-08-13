American College of Lifestyle Medicine announces new CME/CE course on using food as medicine to achieve type 2 diabetes remission

"Recognition is growing among physicians and health professionals who care for individuals with type 2 diabetes that it may be possible to put type 2 diabetes into remission through dietary interventions alone." Post this

The course is intended for primary care physicians, endocrinologists, nurse practitioners, physician associates, registered dietitians, pharmacists, registered nurses, certified diabetes care and education specialists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, clinicians in training and certified health coaches and other health professionals working with chronic disease prevention or treatment.

Prevalence of type 2 diabetes is a growing national health emergency. More than 38 million Americans—and an alarming number of children and teenagers--have diabetes, with the vast majority of those cases being type 2 diabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People diagnosed with diabetes now account for one of every four health care dollars spent in the U.S.

Although many patients with type 2 diabetes dislike the idea of taking medication for the rest of their lives, there is confusion regarding nutritional intervention for the disease and most clinicians lack the education to effectively support lifestyle and dietary treatment. It is possible to achieve remission in type 2 diabetes using diet as the primary means, without medications or procedures, according to a 2022 ACLM expert consensus statement endorsed by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE), supported by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND) and co-sponsored by the Endocrine Society.

"Recognition is growing among physicians and health professionals who care for individuals with type 2 diabetes that it may be possible to put type 2 diabetes into remission through dietary interventions alone," said Course Lead Faculty Kayli Anderson, MS, RDN, ACSM-EP, DipACLM, FACLM. "It is imperative that education and training catch up to the science so that clinicians are able to provide the care that patients with type 2 diabetes want and deserve. ACLM's Food as Medicine for Type 2 Diabetes Remission course is an excellent step toward this goal."

The "Food as Medicine for Type 2 Diabetes Remission" is one of a multipart course series in food as medicine available from ACLM. Session topics include nutrition for prevention and longevity, nutrition for treatment and risk reduction, calorie density, and preconception, pregnancy and postpartum.

For those interested in diving deeper into the role intensive, evidence-based lifestyle medicine plays in achieving remission of type 2 diabetes, ACLM also offers "Remission of Type 2 Diabetes and Reversal of Insulin Resistance Certificate Course," a comprehensive 18-hour continuing medical CME/CE course created by experts and researchers with proven success treating patients with type 2 diabetes using lifestyle medicine. Upon completion, eligible participants will receive the Type 2 Diabetes Remission Certificate.

