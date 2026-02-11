American College of Lifestyle Medicine announces updated dietary position statement for treatment and prevention of chronic disease

This new position statement frames the advancing scope of activity and influence led by ACLM to deepen the integration of food into patient care. Post this

The panel of experts who developed the position statement included clinicians (RDs, MDs/DOs), ACLM leadership including Board of Directors members and senior staff, chefs, health coaches, and PhD researchers. The group reached agreement on four key points.

It is ACLM's position that:

1. Food as Medicine (FAM), also referred to as Food is Medicine (FIM), is the use of food and nutrition interventions, guided by trained healthcare professionals, to improve health outcomes and nutrition security across the lifespan. These initiatives are supported through person-centered, culturally tailored, and collaborative decision-making. FAM may include nutrition education and counseling, culinary medicine education, behavioral support, and, in some cases, the provision of healthy food and related resources, particularly to underserved populations.

2. Healthy dietary patterns exist along a continuum of food-based interventions that span from health promotion and prevention to treatment and reversal of lifestyle-related chronic disease, with variation in intensity and therapeutic dosing.

3. For the treatment, reversal, and prevention of lifestyle-related chronic diseases, an optimal dietary pattern has two key elements. First, the core diet should be centered on a wide variety of whole and minimally processed plant foods including vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, mushrooms, nuts, and seeds while meeting but not exceeding energy requirements. Second, it should minimize red and processed meats, foods high in saturated fat, and ultra-processed foods containing added sugars, sweeteners, unhealthy fats/oils, refined carbohydrates, and excess sodium.

4. Effective implementation of FAM in clinical practice is best achieved with an interprofessional health care team all working within their scope of practice and trained in nutrition-related lifestyle medicine competencies. An optimal team includes registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) certified in lifestyle medicine.

The new position statement is the latest in a comprehensive offering of coursework and practice tools ACLM has developed over its 21 years to help clinicians provide evidence-based lifestyle medicine, including dietary advice and dietary prescriptions to patients for the treatment, reversal, and prevention of chronic disease.

These tools exemplify a 2023 first-of-its-kind study published in Advances in Nutrition that compared dietary recommendations across current clinical practice guidelines for multiple major chronic diseases. The results show that guidelines aimed at preventing, managing, or treating major chronic diseases are closely aligned in their recommendations for daily intake of plant sources of food, with limited consumption of alcohol and salt.

"Overall, this new position statement frames the advancing scope of activity and influence led by ACLM to deepen the integration of food into patient care, as part of its mission to make lifestyle medicine the foundation of all health and health care," Bernstein said.

