American College of Lifestyle Medicine annual conference receives Gold Circle Award for excellence from American Society of Association Executives

ACLM's annual conference is a dynamic event that brings together physicians, health care professionals and health leaders to explore transformative research, practical tools and forward-thinking strategies in lifestyle medicine. The 2024 conference in Orlando marked ACLM's 20th anniversary and was attended in person or virtually by more than 4,600 individuals. ACLM's 2025 annual conference will be held Nov. 16-19 in Grapevine, Texas.

"Receiving the ASAE Gold Circle Award is a tremendous honor that recognizes the hard work and dedication we put into creating impactful conferences," ACLM Chief Operations and Events Officer Julie Holtgrave said. "This award not only highlights the success of the Lifestyle Medicine 2024 conference but also serves as a testament to the value and quality of the experiences we provide for our members. By receiving this recognition, we're able to further elevate the credibility of ACLM's educational initiatives, expand our reach and ensure that members continue to receive the best opportunities for learning, networking and advancing the field of lifestyle medicine."

Entries for the Gold Circle Awards competition are judged consistently in each category based on criteria established by the ASAE Gold Circle Award Committee for excellence in association marketing, membership, and communications programs.

"The Gold Circle Awards honor the creativity, execution, and ingenuity of outstanding marketing, membership and communications campaigns in the association community," said Chair of the ASAE Gold Circle Awards Committee Brandi McIntyre, IOM. "Each winning campaign was chosen with a specific purpose in mind, to showcase the best practices in our industry, tell meaningful and compelling stories, and be a testament to innovation that drives results."

About ACLM®

The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is the nation's medical professional society advancing the field of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a redesigned, value-based and equitable healthcare delivery system, essential to achieving the Quintuple Aim and whole-person health. ACLM represents, advocates for, trains, certifies, and equips its members to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease by optimizing modifiable risk factors. ACLM is filling the gaping void of lifestyle medicine in medical education, providing more than 1.2 million hours of lifestyle medicine education to physicians and other health professionals since 2004, while also advancing research, clinical practice and reimbursement strategies.

About ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership

ASAE is a membership organization of more than 50,000 association executives. Since it was established 100 years ago, its members have and continue to lead, manage, and work in or partner with organizations in more than a dozen association management disciplines, from executive management to finance to technology. With the support of the ASAE Research Foundation, a separate nonprofit entity, ASAE is the premier source of learning, knowledge, and future-oriented research for the association and nonprofit profession and provides resources, education, ideas, and advocacy to enhance the power and performance of the association and nonprofit community. Visit ASAE at asaecenter.org.

Media Contact

Alex Branch, American College of Lifestyle Medicine, 8173072399, [email protected], https://lifestylemedicine.org/

SOURCE American College of Lifestyle Medicine