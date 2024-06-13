American College of Lifestyle Medicine Awards Clinicians from More Than 100 Health Centers with Training in Lifestyle Medicine to Better Serve Under-Resourced Populations

"With more than 1,400 FQHCs and CHCs in the nation, the impact that the clinicians from these institutions can have on addressing lifestyle-related chronic disease health care disparities is tremendous." Post this

"With more than 1,400 FQHCs and CHCs in the nation, the impact that the clinicians from these institutions can have on addressing lifestyle-related chronic disease health care disparities is tremendous," said ACLM President and Harvard Medical School Associate Professor, Part Time, Beth Frates, MD, FACLM, DipABLM. "The National Training Initiative is a major step in the right direction in making lifestyle medicine accessible to all."

Each represented health center serves under-resourced populations including communities of color and special populations at a higher risk for lifestyle-related chronic disease. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, in 2019 non-Hispanic Blacks were twice as likely as non-Hispanic whites to die from diabetes. In addition, Hispanics have higher rates of diabetes related kidney failure and blindness. Partnering with health centers, many of which address the Social Drivers of Health (SDoH) like nutrition insecurity, food deserts and more, will ensure some of our nation's most historically medically underserved populations gain access to lifestyle medicine solutions.

Lifestyle medicine is a medical specialty that uses therapeutic lifestyle interventions as a primary modality to treat chronic conditions including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and obesity. Lifestyle medicine-certified clinicians are trained to apply evidence-based, whole-person, prescriptive lifestyle change to treat and, when used intensively, often reverse such conditions. Applying the six pillars of lifestyle medicine—a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, positive social connection and avoidance of risky substances—also provides effective prevention for these conditions.

The American Council on Exercise (ACE), the leading nonprofit organization certifying health coaches and exercise professionals in the United States and worldwide, donated a significant gift to support clinicians on the path to lifestyle medicine certification. ACE, NTI's first impact partner, will also conduct a demonstration project to investigate the impact of health coaching within the FQHC/CHC setting and the communities these centers serve.

"ACE is proud to join forces with ACLM in an unprecedented step towards equitable healthcare," said ACE President and Chief Science Officer Cedric X. Bryant, PhD, FACSM. "This initiative promises to deliver transformative education, training and certification to healthcare professionals working in under-resourced communities nationwide. As we start this journey, we are excited to bring access to lifestyle medicine and behavior change so that all communities, regardless of resources, can reap the benefits."

Additional impact partners include Lore Health and Blue Zones.

Lore Health has supported ACLM's mission and growth since 2022 and has generously provided funding to support training and certification for 70 awardees who are part of the inaugural cohort.

"Through our work with Federally Qualified Health Centers and other clinical partners, we've seen how impactful clinical care with lifestyle medicine can be," said Mark Briesacher, Lore Health ACO Executive Director. "We're excited to contribute to a program that will help more health care workers and providers deliver lifestyle medicine treatments to people of all backgrounds who seek care at FQHCs and rural health clinics."

Other in-kind marketing and promotional partners include organizations like the Association of Clinicians for the Underserved (ACU). Joining ACLM for a communications campaign, ACU bolstered awareness about the opportunity with its 26,000 member-base of medical professionals of health center clinicians and leaders and health care advocates nationwide.

"The launch of the Lifestyle Medicine National Training Initiative is the cornerstone of our strategic collaboration with ACLM and propels our shared commitment to advance whole-person, accessible and equitable care for all forward," said ACU Executive Director Amanda Pears Kelly. "Through NTI and beyond, this vital partnership will allow us to further support our FQHC community's clinical, operational, and equity excellence to reduce health inequities in and improve care for America's historically medically underserved communities."

The National Training Initiative is an extension of ACLM's commitment to the 2022 White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, which also includes 5.5 complimentary hours of continuing medical education and continuing education (CME/CE) credits in nutrition and lifestyle medicine coursework open to 200,000 physicians and other medical professionals through September of 2025. To date, more than 40,000 medical professionals have registered for the course. Clinicians, especially those who are treating patients in areas with a high prevalence of diet-related disease, are invited to register at no charge for the "Lifestyle Medicine and Food as Medicine Essentials" online course at WHConference.

ACLM is seeking additional impact partners to support NTI scholarships through tax-deductible matching funds. To explore collaboration opportunities, visit the NTI resource page.

About ACLM®

Serving as a transformation catalyst, disruptor of the status quo, and a galvanized force for change, the American College of Lifestyle Medicine is the nation's medical professional society advancing the field of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a redesigned, value-based and equitable healthcare delivery system, essential to achieving the Quintuple Aim and whole person health. ACLM represents, advocates for, trains, certifies, and equips its members to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease by optimizing modifiable risk factors. ACLM is filling the gaping void of lifestyle medicine—including food as medicine—in medical education, doing so across the entire medical education continuum, while also advancing research, clinical practice and reimbursement strategies. Adding years to lives and life to years, while reining in the alarming, unsustainable trajectory of healthcare spending, is what lifestyle medicine delivers.

