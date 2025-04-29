American College of Lifestyle Medicine awards more than $40,000 in scholarships to clinicians making lifestyle medicine accessible to underserved communities

"We know that innovative strategies that leverage community-based assets are successful in improving patient outcomes for individuals at a higher risk for lifestyle-related chronic disease due to underlying social and economic factors like food and housing insecurity." Post this

"ACLM and HEAL Initiative leaders have collectively identified clinicians who are doing an excellent job collaborating with community partners to increase access to and awareness for lifestyle medicine and healthy lifestyle habits," said ACLM President Padmaja Patel, MD, DipABLM, FACLM, CPE. "We know that innovative strategies that leverage community-based assets are successful in improving patient outcomes for individuals at a higher risk for lifestyle-related chronic disease due to underlying social and economic factors like food and housing insecurity."

ACLM, a society of medical professionals united to reverse chronic disease, is made up of clinicians representing the interdisciplinary care team. Thus, the nearly 90 HEAL Initiative scholars who have accepted the scholarship since its inception in 2020 represent nutritionists, dietitians, leaders in non-profits, and primary care providers. HEAL Initiative Scholarship-eligible applicants self-identify as Black, Hispanic, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, or Indigenous. Research shows that patients from minority backgrounds are more likely to have better health outcomes if their clinician shares their race and ethnicity.

One of the 2025 HEAL Initiative scholars is Meryl Fury, MS, RN, president and CEO of Wisconsin-based Plant Based Nutrition Movement, Inc., who leads programs that partner with schools, faith-based organizations, and summer camps to encourage under-resourced children to eat more plants and educate their families on how to make healthier eating sustainable. While many HEAL Initiative scholars are new to ACLM, Fury has been an ACLM member since 2021 and was recently appointed to the HEAL Initiative leadership board as secretary. She joins two-term co-chair David Bowman, MD, DipABLM, FACLM, and newly appointed co-chair Daniel Chen, MD, FACP, DipABLM. Chen leads lifestyle medicine multidisciplinary shared medical appointments at Esperanza Health Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC)in Pennsylvania. Developing a workforce of FQHC primary care providers to implement lifestyle medicine is a strategic priority advanced through ACLM's National Training Initiative.

In addition to coursework and preparation for certification in lifestyle medicine, scholarship recipients receive one-year membership in ACLM, registration for ACLM's annual conference, and American Board of Lifestyle Medicine exam registration fees. ACLM will accept applications for the next cohort of HEAL scholars in early 2026.

The 2025 HEAL scholarship recipients are:

Edilberto Cacseco, PA

TrueCare

Oceanside, CA

Nichole Brathwaite-Dingle, MD, MPH

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services

Richmond, TX

David Benavides, MD

Mass General Brigham - Brigham & Women's Hospital

Boston, MA

Connie A. Moreno, MSN, FNP

Petaluma Health Center

Petaluma, CA

Erica Watson, DrHSc

WiseTree Health Connections, LLC

New London, CT

JayVon Muhammad, MA, CPM, LM

Good Health Family Healing Center

Iowa, LA

Jakeva Moss, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC

UF Health – Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL

Cashmere Miller, NP

U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps

Atlanta, GA

Claudia Guillen, DNP

Mass General Brigham - Brigham & Women's Hospital

Boston, MA

Meryl Fury, MS, RN

Plant Based Nutrition Movement, Inc.

Village of Pleasant Prairie, WI

About ACLM®

The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is the nation's medical professional society advancing the field of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a redesigned, value-based and equitable healthcare delivery system, essential to achieving the Quintuple Aim and whole-person health. ACLM represents, advocates for, trains, certifies, and equips its members to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease by optimizing modifiable risk factors. ACLM is filling the gaping void of lifestyle medicine in medical education, providing more than 1.2 million hours of lifestyle medicine education to physicians and other health professionals, since 2004, while also advancing research, clinical practice and reimbursement strategies.

Media Contact

Alex Branch, Director of Communications, American College of Lifestyle Medicine, American College of Lifestyle Medicine, 9719835383, [email protected]

SOURCE American College of Lifestyle Medicine