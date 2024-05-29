American College of Lifestyle Medicine awards scholarships dedicated to reducing lifestyle-related chronic disease health disparities, diversifying workforce

"These scholars don't just have proven experience treating some of the country's most medically underserved groups, but the awardees understand the need to address underlying factors, like food and housing insecurity, that exacerbate lifestyle-related chronic disease." Post this

"We are proud to fund 26 health equity champions this year," said Beth Frates, MD, FACLM, DipABLM, ACLM president and Harvard Medical School associate professor, part time. "We know that communities in need are at a higher risk for lifestyle-related chronic disease. These scholars don't just have proven experience treating some of the country's most medically underserved groups, but the awardees understand the need to address underlying factors, like food and housing insecurity, that exacerbate lifestyle-related chronic disease."

The HEAL Initiative Scholarship, which is awarded to clinicians who self-identify as Black, Hispanic, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, or Indigenous, is intended to support research that shows that patients from minority backgrounds are more likely to have better health outcomes if their clinician shares their race and ethnicity. Chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes disproportionately affect Black and Latino populations. Thus, there is an urgent need to diversify the workforce with culturally sensitive clinicians who treat patients with evidenced-based lifestyle medicine therapies including food and movement as medicine.

In addition to coursework and preparation for certification in lifestyle medicine, scholarship recipients receive one-year membership in ACLM, virtual registration for ACLM's annual conference, which features pioneers as well as innovators in the field of lifestyle medicine, and American Board of Lifestyle Medicine exam registration fees. Awardees are also invited to join ACLM's HEAL Initiative, a group of 800-plus members from a myriad of medical specialties who are lifestyle medicine and health equity champions. Six times a year, HEAL Initiative co-chairs virtually convene the group, providing a space for an exchange of ideas and innovations to create equitable health solutions with lifestyle medicine at the center.

ACLM will accept applications for the next cohort of HEAL scholars in early 2025.

The 2024 HEAL scholarship recipients are:

Andrea Edwards, RN, MBA

Registered Nurse

Grady Memorial Hospital

Atlanta, GA

Sheena Urdaz, PA-C

Certified Physician Assistant

LA Medical Associates

Wellington, FL

Quintisha Walker, MD, MBA, FACMPE, FAAFP, DipABOM, PRFMCP

Telepsychiatry Physician | Family Medicine Physician

Spring Health Inc.

Saginaw, MI

John Asenjo, DO, MS

Resident Physician

Adventist Health

Tulare, CA

Lauren Little, DO

Physician/Owner

Foundation Direct Family Care

Rocky Face, GA

Olubunmi Oladunjoye, MD, MPH

Assistant Professor

Baylor College of Medicine

Houston, TX

Shekita James, FNP

Nurse Practitioner

Emory Healthcare

College Park, GA

Tamika Lott, MD

Family Physician

AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Atlanta, GA

Elizabeth Mizelle, DO

Family Physician

Meditique

Missouri City, TX

Jessica Jolly, MHA, MPH, NBC-HWC, CHES, CLSSGB

Program Director, Workforce Development & Operations

Health Center Controlled Network of New York: Health Efficient

Dallas, TX

Jorge Otanez, MD

Associate Chief Medical Officer

TrueCare

San Marcos, CA

Gina Guillaume, MD

Family Medicine Physician

Cascadia Health and Providence

Portland, OR

Briceida Osborne, MS, RD, LDN, CDCES

Clinical Dietitian

Lifestyle Medicine Clinic

Washington, NC

Christopher Brown, MD, MPH

Physician

Adena Regional Medical Center

Westerville, OH

Sheila Clay, FNP-C

Nurse Practitioner

Ascension MI School-based Health Center

Southfield, MI

Ernst Nicanord, MD

Assistant Professor

University of Texas Medical Branch

La Marque, TX

Ruby Thomas, MD, MPH

Physician

City of Atlanta Wellness Center

Atlanta, GA

Manisha Chand, MD

Physician

Cleveland Clinic Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Vonda Ware, MD

OB GYN Physician, Assistant Professor

Morehouse School of Medicine

Atlanta, GA

Jennifer Seymour, DO

Family Medicine Physician

St. Jude Neighborhood Health Centers

Long Beach, CA

Verena Brown, MD, CSE, NASM-CNC

Pediatrician, Health and Wellness Coach, Nutrition Coach

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Carla Martin, MD

Med/Peds Physician

Providence Community Health Centers

Barrington, RI

Loraine Kanyare, MSN, MPH, RN

Director of Case Management, Occupational Health

Work-Steps

Katy, TX

Devin Bailey, DNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC

Founder & CEO

The AFYA Effect Family Healthcare Services

Newport News, Virginia

Kimberly Bibb, MD, DipABOM

Associate Professor

University of Mississippi Medical Center

Clinton, MS

Leticia Alvidrez, RDN

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist

Tepeyac Community Health Center

Denver, CO

About ACLM®

Serving as a transformation catalyst, disruptor of the status quo, and a galvanized force for change, the American College of Lifestyle Medicine is the nation's medical professional society advancing the field of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a redesigned, value-based and equitable healthcare delivery system, essential to achieving the Quintuple Aim and whole person health. ACLM represents, advocates for, trains, certifies, and equips its members to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease by optimizing modifiable risk factors. ACLM is filling the gaping void of lifestyle medicine—including food as medicine—in medical education, doing so across the entire medical education continuum, while also advancing research, clinical practice and reimbursement strategies. Adding years to lives and life to years, while reining in the alarming, unsustainable trajectory of healthcare spending, is what lifestyle medicine delivers.

Media Contact

Stacia Johnston, American College of Lifestyle Medicine, 7189747213, [email protected], https://lifestylemedicine.org/

SOURCE American College of Lifestyle Medicine