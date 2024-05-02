American College of Lifestyle Medicine Celebrates 20th Anniversary and Announces Speakers, Presenting Sponsor for 2024 Annual CME/CE-Accredited Conference Oct. 27-30

"Our post-conference survey last year showed 96% of attendees felt the information provided at this conference would improve their clinical practice or role within their organization." Post this

LM2024 will serve as the crescendo of ACLM's 20th anniversary celebration, marking the 2004 founding of the College, now recognized as the nation's fastest growing medical professional association. Commemorating two decades of accomplishments and visionary leadership, all nine ACLM presidents, past and present, will be part of the conference's opening session:

John Kelly, MD, MPH, FACLM, DipABLM, Lifestyle Medicine Intensivist (2004-2008)

Marc Braman, MD, MPH, FACLM, DipABLM (2008-2009)

Wayne Dysinger, MD, MPH, FACLM, DipABLM, Lifestyle Medicine Intensivist (2009-2012)

Liana Lianov, MD, MPH, FACLM, DipABLM (2012-2014)

David Katz, MD, MPH, FACLM (2014-2016)

George Guthrie, MD, MPH, FACLM, DipABLM (2016-2018 )

Dexter Shurney, MD, MBA, MPH, FACLM, DipABLM (2018-2020)

Cate Collings, MD, FACLM, DipABLM (2020-2022)

Beth Frates, MD, FACLM, DipABLM (2022-present)

A partial list of keynote speakers and session topics includes:

"More Consensus than Controversy in Nutrition: Whole Food Plant Based Diet"

Christopher Gardner, PhD; Director of Nutrition Studies, Stanford Prevention Research Center

Michelle Hauser, MD, MS, MPA, FACP, DipABLM, FACLM, Chef; Obesity Medicine Director of the Medical Weight Loss Program, Stanford Lifestyle and Weight Management Center

"What Actually Keeps Us Happy and Healthy?: Lessons from an 85-Year Study of Human Thriving"

Robert Waldinger , MD, Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School

"Bringing Food as Medicine to Scale - A Systems Change for Health Equity"

Michel Nischan , Chef, Co-founder and Chair of Wholesome Wave

Panel: "Lifestyle Medicine Clinical Intervention: At the Heart of Whole Health"

Wayne Jonas , MD, President of Healing Works Foundation

, MD, President of Healing Works Foundation Wayne Dysinger , MD, MPH, FACLM, FACPM, DipABLM, Founder & CEO of Lifestyle Medical

, MD, MPH, FACLM, FACPM, DipABLM, Founder & CEO of Lifestyle Medical Shawn Martin , MHCDS, CEO of AAFP

, MHCDS, CEO of AAFP Kameron Matthews , MD, JD, FAAFP, Chief Health Officer of Cityblock Health

, MD, JD, FAAFP, Chief Health Officer of Cityblock Health ACLM Board Member & Planning Committee Chair Meagan L. Grega , MD, FACLM, DipABLM, moderator

Panel: "Cultivating the Future: The Intersection of Education and Lifestyle Medicine"

Lisa Howley , PhD, MEd, AAMC Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships

, PhD, MEd, AAMC Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships Kristin Schleiter Hitchell , JD, LLM, ACGME Vice President, Public Policy and External Relations

, JD, LLM, ACGME Vice President, Public Policy and External Relations Brenda Rea , MD, DrPH, PT, RD, DipABLM, LM Intensivist, Lifestyle Medicine Residency Curriculum (LMRC) Executive Director

, MD, DrPH, PT, RD, DipABLM, LM Intensivist, Lifestyle Medicine Residency Curriculum (LMRC) Executive Director Jennifer Trilk , PhD, FACSM, FAGLN, DipACLM, Director of the Lifestyle Medicine Core Curriculum at University of South Carolina Greenville School of Medicine

, PhD, FACSM, FAGLN, DipACLM, Director of the Lifestyle Medicine Core Curriculum at Greenville School of Medicine ACLM President Beth Frates , MD, FACLM, DipABLM, moderator

Panel: "Healthcare Innovation Landscape: Perspectives from Key Leaders in the Field"

Kate Goodrich , MD, MHS, Humana CMO and Former CMO of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI)

, MD, MHS, Humana CMO and Former CMO of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) Susannah Bernheim , MD, MHS, CMMI Chief Quality Officer/Acting Chief Medical Officer

, MD, MHS, CMMI Chief Quality Officer/Acting Chief Medical Officer Robert D. Karch , MD, MPH, FAAP, Director of the Florida Department of Health Orange County

, MD, MPH, FAAP, Director of the Florida Department of Health Orange County Louise Probst , MBA, RN, Executive Director of the St. Louis Area Business Health Coalition

, MBA, RN, Executive Director of the St. Louis Area Business Health Coalition ACLM President-elect Padmaja Patel , MD, FACLM, DipABLM, moderator

Other keynote presenters will include:

Co-directors of the Brain Health and Alzheimer's Prevention Program at Loma Linda University Dean Sherzai, MD, MAS, MPH, and Ayesha Sherzai , MD, presenting on the powerful connection of LM and brain health and cognitive function.

, MD, presenting on the powerful connection of LM and brain health and cognitive function. Past ACLM Presidents Dexter Shurney, MD, MBA, MPH, FACLM, DipABLM, and David Katz , MD, MPH, FACPM, FACP, FACLM, speaking to lifestyle medicine's impact on the practice of medicine and on patient well-being and lifespan, casting vision for the future of the field.

Other luminaries of the field will be added in the coming weeks as ACLM finalizes what will be an exceptional LM2024 conference faculty.

In addition to its line-up of keynote speakers, the conference will include concurrent sessions, an exhibitor pavilion, award presentations and networking opportunities with medical professionals and industry leaders. Research Row will be featured onsite, highlighting what is anticipated to be more than 150 published research abstracts. The opportunity to register for both pre- and post-conference workshops on a wide array of topics is available exclusively to in-person and virtual LM2024 conference registrants.

LM2024 Online includes livestream and on-demand access to the in-person keynote and concurrent sessions of LM2024, as well as interactive networking opportunities, free bonus content and more.

"LM2024 is the premiere lifestyle medicine event where attendees gather online and in-person to learn about the latest research, explore implementation models, and hear about cutting-edge advancements in the field from top experts," said 2024 Conference Chair Meagan L. Grega, MD, FACLM, DipABLM. "As ACLM celebrates its 20th anniversary at this year's conference, participants will engage in what's happening today and be prepared to ignite progress for the next 20 years of the field. Our post-conference survey last year showed 96% of attendees felt the information provided at this conference would improve their clinical practice or role within their organization. Don't miss this exceptional educational and networking opportunity."

Concurrent sessions for the in-person event will be offered in four tracks: Application of Lifestyle Medicine; Allied Health Providers in Lifestyle Medicine; Healthcare Transformation Through Lifestyle Medicine; and Current Issues in Healthcare.

A wide array of 15 pre-conference and four post-conference in-depth workshops will be offered in-person; three will be offered virtually. All workshops are part of the registration process, at an additional registration fee.

Attendees may receive continuing education credit for the lifestyle medicine-related content/sessions. Attendees will have 60 days post conference to claim live CME. Recordings of the plenary and concurrent sessions will be available to conference registrants for a full year.

"Lore is proud to sponsor the 2024 Lifestyle Medicine Conference, and we look forward to being part of the experience," said Lore Health ACO Executive Director Mark Briesacher, MD. "ACLM leads the way for lifestyle medicine and the conference is the best place to connect with colleagues, share ideas, and learn about ways to help people we serve find their best path to health."

For more information about the conference or to register, visit Lifestyle Medicine Conference 2024 - American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

In-person registration will close on October 21, or when the 2,500-person maximum in-person capacity is reached. Last year's in-person conference sold out six weeks in advance. Virtual registration will remain open throughout the conference. In-person workshop registration will close on October 4, although most workshops sell-out far in advance of the deadline.

The American Board of Lifestyle Medicine (ABLM) certification exam will be offered on a day of the participant's choice between November 23 and December 8th at Prometric testing centers across the U.S. Registration for the exam will close September 30th. New this year, attendance at LM2024, either in person or online, satisfies the live CME prerequisite to sit for the ABLM certification exam.

ABOUT ACLM®: Serving as a transformation catalyst, disruptor of the status quo, and a galvanized force for change, the American College of Lifestyle Medicine is the nation's medical professional society advancing the field of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a redesigned, value-based and equitable healthcare delivery system, essential to achieving the Quintuple Aim and whole person health. ACLM educates, equips, empowers, and supports its members through quality, evidence-based education, certification, and research to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease, with the clinical outcome goal of health restoration as opposed to lifelong disease management.

ABOUT LORE HEALTH ACO: Lore promotes self-reflection and experiential learning to help people adopt healthy lifestyles. Founded in 2022, the Lore Health ACO is the nation's leading lifestyle-medicine focused ACO and has openings for Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), community health clinics, and lifestyle practices for 2025. Lore provides a new revenue stream for your clinic, incentives for your patients, and a simple lifestyle medicine solution. To learn more, send an email to [email protected].

