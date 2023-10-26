American College of Lifestyle Medicine Designates Nudj Health a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Program

"By joining ACLM, we eagerly anticipate contributing to the transition toward a value-based and equitable healthcare system that prioritizes health restoration over disease management." Post this

"Nudj Health's innovative program provides the resources and tools to support clinicians in using a collaborative care model to implement evidence-based lifestyle interventions focused on all six pillars of lifestyle medicine," ACLM President Beth Frates, MD, FACLM, DipABLM, said. "ACLM is delighted to recognize Nudj Health as a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Program."

Nudj Health has demonstrated effectiveness in the treatment of moderate to severe depression, anxiety, and insomnia with scores based on clinically validated rating scales decreasing by 39% to 44% within 12 weeks. Patients also report experiencing weight loss, a 9 mmHg decrease in systolic blood pressure, 60% to 70% increase in minutes of daily and weekly exercise, and a 41% increase in lower extremity strength and balance leading to decreased fall risk with Nudj Health support systems.

"We are honored to now be a part of The American College of Lifestyle Medicine, a prominent medical professional society leading the transformation of healthcare—and an organization that aligns with our vision to disrupt the healthcare industry," said Yuri Sudhakar, founder and CEO of Nudj Health. "This partnership underscores our commitment to promoting whole-person health and adopting evidence-based strategies to address the root causes of chronic disease - our lifestyle. By joining ACLM, we eagerly anticipate contributing to the transition toward a value-based and equitable healthcare system that prioritizes health restoration over disease management."

The ACLM program certification designation is based on alignment with lifestyle medicine practice and evidence of positive program outcomes. Nudj Health is the seventh program to earn certification designation from ACLM. The others are: Pivio (formerly the Complete Health Improvement Program), Chanwuyi Lifestyle Medicine Program, The Lift Project, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute's 15-Day WFPB Jumpstart, Full Plate Living and TrueNorth Health Center.

About ACLM

The American College of Lifestyle Medicine is the nation's medical professional society advancing lifestyle medicine as the foundation for a redesigned, value-based and equitable healthcare delivery system, leading to whole person health. ACLM educates, equips, empowers and supports its members through quality, evidence-based education, certification and research to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease, with a clinical outcome goal of health restoration as opposed to disease management. http://www.lifestylemedicine.org

About Nudj Health

Founded in 2021, Nudj Health delivers integrated, whole-person, and continuous care for patients with chronic disease beyond the walls of the doctor's office. The company provides collaborative care using evidence-based therapeutic interventions centered around six interconnected lifestyle areas: stress management, physical activity, sleep quality, social support, behavioral risks, and nutrition.

Based in Pasadena, Calif., Nudj Health has already integrated its service with several primary care, cardiology, and oncology providers, including large health systems across the nation.

Affiliated providers can now integrate the use of evidence-based lifestyle medicine therapeutic interventions as a primary treatment designed to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.

To learn more, visit nudjhealth.com.

Media Contact

Alex Branch, American College of Lifestyle Medicine, 18173072399, [email protected], https://lifestylemedicine.org/

