American College of Lifestyle Medicine earns 2024 Gold Circle Award for new member experience initiative

ACLM's 12-month member experience was created as a result of feedback from new members that the amount of information presented upon joining the association could be overwhelming. As part of the new member experience, a microsite with curated content was developed to help

new members navigate the information in easily digestible segments. Monthly themes were conveyed through videos and other communications that guided members to relevant content, created a welcoming atmosphere and sparked engagement with the ACLM community. ACLM represents 11,000 members and is the nation's only medical professional association representing the interdisciplinary field of lifestyle medicine.

"Our members are the heartbeat of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine," ACLM Senior Director of Membership Jennifer Nanni, MBA, MEd, said. "As an association, we understand the immense value of providing an exceptional, meaningful membership experience that has the opportunity to transform their personal and professional well-being, as well as the health care industry. The Gold Circle award highlights that ACLM prioritizes our relationship with our members and reaffirms our relentless pursuit of excellence in equipping them with the knowledge, tools, and network they need on the journey toward health restoration for themselves and the patients they serve."

This year's competition involved more than 150 applications across 16 categories, including convention and meeting campaign, member retention campaign, print magazine and video. Entries were judged consistently in each category based on criteria established by the ASAE Gold Circle Award Committee.

"Congratulations to the outstanding recipients of the 2024 ASAE Gold Circle Awards," said Chair of the ASAE Gold Circle Awards Committee Maria Buscemi, MPA, CAE. "These awards are a testament to the exceptional skills, ingenuity, and vision of marketing, membership, and communications professionals who have demonstrated creativity, innovation, and effectiveness in their campaigns. Their work not only showcases the best practices in our industry but also drives meaningful results for their organizations and members."

About ACLM®

Serving as a transformation catalyst, disruptor of the status quo, and a galvanized force for change, the American College of Lifestyle Medicine is the nation's medical professional society advancing the field of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a redesigned, value-based and equitable healthcare delivery system, essential to achieving the Quintuple Aim and whole person health. ACLM represents, advocates for, trains, certifies, and equips its members to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease by optimizing modifiable risk factors. ACLM is filling the gaping void of lifestyle medicine—including food as medicine—in medical education, doing so across the entire medical education continuum, while also advancing research, clinical practice and reimbursement strategies. Adding years to lives and life to years, while reining in the alarming, unsustainable trajectory of healthcare spending, is what lifestyle medicine delivers.

About ASAE

ASAE is a membership organization of more than 48,000 association executives and industry partners representing 7,400 organizations. Since it was established 100 years ago, its members have and continue to lead, manage, and work in or partner with organizations in more than a dozen association management disciplines, from executive management to finance to technology. With the support of the ASAE Research Foundation, a separate nonprofit entity, ASAE is the premier source of learning, knowledge, and future-oriented research for the association and nonprofit profession and provides resources, education, ideas, and advocacy to enhance the power and performance of the association and nonprofit community. Visit ASAE at asaecenter.org.

