American College of Lifestyle Medicine honors Dr. David L. Katz with President's Award for exceptional dedication

The True Health Initiative was birthed from under ACLM's wing during Dr. Katz' tenure as President from 2013 to 2014. Dr. Katz, who is also founder of Diet ID and chief medical officer for leading food-as-medicine company Tangelo, has decades of experience in internal medicine, preventive medicine, public health, lifestyle medicine and nutrition. Katz has published roughly 250 peer-reviewed publications, has authored and co-authored 19 books, and holds multiple U.S. Patents.

Dr. Katz is a senior science advisor to Blue Zones, which announced a global impact partnership with ACLM this year to ignite health care transformation. He often emphasizes that "by far, lifestyle is the very best medicine, and culture is the spoon," advocating for the convergence of "lifestyle in medicine" and "lifestyle as medicine" – efforts spanning clinics, communities, and the culture at large in making healthful choices accessible to all.

"David Katz has worked throughout his career to advance lifestyle medicine and promote healthy behaviors worldwide, as well as help transform the American College of Lifestyle Medicine into the dynamic and thriving galvanized force for change that it is today," said ACLM immediate Past President and Associate Professor, Part-Time, at Harvard Medical School Beth Frates, MD, FACLM, DipABLM. "I am overjoyed to present Dr. Katz with ACLM's President's Award and honor him for his incredible impact on health and health care worldwide."

About ACLM®

Serving as a transformation catalyst, disruptor of the status quo, and a galvanized force for change, the American College of Lifestyle Medicine is the nation's medical professional society advancing the field of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a redesigned, value-based and equitable healthcare delivery system, essential to achieving the Quintuple Aim and whole person health. ACLM represents, advocates for, trains, certifies, and equips its members to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease by optimizing modifiable risk factors. ACLM is filling the gaping void of lifestyle medicine—including food as medicine—in medical education, doing so across the entire medical education continuum, while also advancing research, clinical practice and reimbursement strategies. Adding years to lives and life to years, while reining in the alarming, unsustainable trajectory of healthcare spending, is what lifestyle medicine delivers.

