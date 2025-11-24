American College of Lifestyle Medicine honors Dr. Elizabeth Blackburn for discovery of how lifestyle behaviors affect cellular aging

"Dr. Blackburn's discoveries gave us a window into how lifestyle behaviors reach deep into our cells to influence health and longevity." Post this

Dr. Blackburn was awarded the 2009 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the co-discovery of telomerase and for defining the molecular structure of telomeres—the protective ends of chromosomes that preserve genetic stability during cell division. Her discoveries fundamentally reshaped the world's understanding of cellular aging, disease progression, and longevity by revealing how telomeres and the enzyme telomerase influence cellular health and resilience.

Dr. Blackburn's work has become a cornerstone of lifestyle medicine by illuminating the biological pathways through which daily behaviors—such as nutrition, physical activity, stress management, and sleep—can affect cellular aging. The connection between lifestyle factors and telomere length has inspired a generation of researchers and clinicians to explore how healthy living can slow biological aging and prevent disease.

"Dr. Blackburn's discoveries gave us a window into how lifestyle behaviors reach deep into our cells to influence health and longevity," ACLM CEO Susan Benigas said. "Her pioneering work provided the scientific foundation that validates what lifestyle medicine teaches every day—that how we live truly shapes how well, and how long, we live."

