American College of Lifestyle Medicine honors Dr. Marc Braman for advancing whole-person, patient-centered care in medicine

As one of ACLM's founding members, its second elected president, and first executive director, Dr. Braman was instrumental in shaping the organization into the professional home for lifestyle medicine it is today. He helped establish the infrastructure that continues to propel ACLM forward—developing its annual conference, fostering collaborations with other medical organizations, and developing professional standards. His ability to unite the scientific and human aspects of medicine positioned him as a leading voice for a new model of care that treats the root causes of chronic disease through evidence-based lifestyle behavior change.

As a physician, educator, author, and mentor, Dr. Braman has inspired countless clinicians to empower patients to make informed decisions about their health and health care. He believes that being a true healer means seeking to understand and serve patients rather than simply prescribing pills and procedures.

"Dr. Braman's vision and leadership helped transform lifestyle medicine from an idea into the recognized specialty it is today," ACLM CEO Susan Benigas said. "His unwavering commitment to both the science and the humanity of medicine continues to inspire our community. He helped lay the foundation that has allowed thousands of clinicians to practice in a way that truly restores health and hope to their patients."

