American College of Lifestyle Medicine honors Dr. Ron Stout with 2024 Trailblazer Award for leadership and innovation in lifestyle medicine

The President and CEO of the Ardmore Institute of Health has championed a wide array of lifestyle medicine initiatives, including the Full Plate Living Program and ACLM's LEADR Curriculum.

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced that Ardmore Institute of Health (AIH) President and CEO Ronald W. Stout, MD, MPH-HA, FACLM, FAAFP, FACPM, FACOEM, is the recipient of the medical professional organization's 2024 Trailblazer Award. Dr. Stout was presented the award at ACLM's recent annual conference in Orlando, Florida.

The Trailblazer Award recognizes an individual who has and is currently providing leadership in the field of lifestyle medicine, helping strengthen the foundation laid by others, while advancing it through innovation. This individual is recognized for the extraordinary contributions they have made in any one of several domains, such as patient care, research, innovation, management or community service.

In his leadership position at AIH, Dr. Stout has championed a wide array of lifestyle medicine initiatives, such as the ACLM-certified program Full Plate Living Program, ACLM's Health Disparities Solutions Summit, and ACLM's LEADR Curriculum, a medical nutrition intervention to facilitate improved glucose control with the eventual goal of disease remission among people with type 2 diabetes. He also provided seed funding for ACLM's "Foundations of Lifestyle Medicine Board Review" course and the establishment of the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine.

An ACLM Fellow, Dr. Stout advocates passionately for lifestyle medicine, serving previously as an ACLM board member. He was instrumental in starting ACLM on its journey that led to its induction into the AMA House of Delegates. He also has worked tirelessly to ignite an infusion of lifestyle medicine and whole-person health into the American Academy of Family Physicians. Dr. Stout, who was critically injured in a 2008 bicycle accident and was told he would likely not walk again, has inspired others through his determination to regain mobility and his commitment to an active and healthy lifestyle.

"Under Ron Stout's visionary leadership, Ardmore Institute of Health has become a beacon of innovation in lifestyle medicine, empowering individuals to transform their health and well-being through sustainable, evidence-based practices," said ACLM immediate Past President and Associate Professor, Part-Time, at Harvard Medical School Beth Frates, MD, FACLM, DipABLM, who presented Dr. Stout the award. "His passion for advancing lifestyle medicine is not only helping to reshare the future of health care but also inspire a global commitment to healthier living."

