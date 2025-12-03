American College of Lifestyle Medicine honors Martin Tull with President's Award for exceptional dedication

"Every time ACLM has needed someone to champion a complex partnership, to build a bridge, to open a door, or to breathe life into a vision that seemed too big or too far away—Martin is there." Post this

Among his achievements, Tull led the creation and growth of ACLM's partnerships and impact teams, as well as designing and launching the Health Systems Council, the Platinum Partner Program, and the Innovators Council. Tull, of Bend, Oregon, has cultivated hundreds of strategic partnerships with major health systems, insurers, accountable care organizations, employers, and Fortune 250 companies to advance the implementation of lifestyle medicine at scale. Tull is also one of ACLM's most visible national voices—presenting, moderating and inspiring audiences to understand the power of lifestyle medicine and food as medicine.

Before joining ACLM, Tull served for decades in executive roles within the outdoor industry and in fields related to sustainability and social impact. He was the founding executive director of the Green Sports Alliance, building a global coalition of hundreds of professional and collegiate sports teams committed to environmental sustainability. He received numerous leadership awards while serving as a senior advisor to various impact initiatives and supporting strategic projects with Food for Climate League, Friends of the Earth, the Climate Prosperity Project, the Oregon Global Warming Commission, and the National Foundation on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition.

"Every time ACLM has needed someone to champion a complex partnership, to build a bridge, to open a door, or to breathe life into a vision that seemed too big or too far away—Martin is there," said ACLM President Padmaja Patel, MD, DipABLM, FACLM, CPE. "ACLM would simply not be where it is today without his belief, his tenacity, and his heart. It is with incredible gratitude that we honor him with the 2025 President's Award."

