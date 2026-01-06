American College of Lifestyle Medicine launches new certificate course to provide clinicians fundamental lifestyle medicine knowledge and skills

"This new course gives busy healthcare professionals a flexible and practical way to build the confidence and competence they need to integrate lifestyle medicine into daily practice." Post this

Modules include concise micro-learning videos, as well as lifestyle medicine self-assessment tools, practical application activities, and actionable checklists that help participants integrate new knowledge. The course also incorporates ACLM's 1.5-hour "Introduction to Lifestyle Medicine" course content, ensuring all participants begin with a strong foundation in the field.

This Fundamentals course is ideal for a wide range of clinicians, including nurses, medical assistants, community health workers, behavioral health providers, public health professionals, and many others. Upon successful completion, clinicians receive an ACLM Certificate of Completion and may earn CE credit, ANCC credit for nurses, NBHWC credit for health coaches, and ABLM Maintenance of Certification credit for eligible participants.

"Patients are increasingly seeking guidance on nutrition, physical activity, and other lifestyle factors, making clinician competency in these areas more essential than ever," said ACLM Medical Director of Education Brenda Rea, MD, DrPH, PT, RD, DipABLM, FACLM, Lifestyle Medicine Intensivist. "This new course gives busy healthcare professionals a flexible and practical way to build the confidence and competence they need to integrate lifestyle medicine into daily practice. By strengthening these skills, clinicians can better support their patients—and themselves—in achieving lasting health."

The Fundamentals course was developed, in part, in response to the strong interested generated by ACLM's "Lifestyle Medicine & Food as Medicine Essentials" course offered in partnership with the 2022 White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. More than 77,000 clinicians registered for the course, which ended in September 2025.

"More than 77,000 registrations confirmed what we are seeing across healthcare: there is unprecedented demand for lifestyle medicine education," said Associate Professor at the UConn Health School of Medicine Mahima Gulati, MD, DipABLM, FACLM. "The Fundamentals course represents the next step in equipping clinicians with foundational skills that align with where medicine is headed, while also positioning them to be leaders in this transformation."

Register for "Lifestyle Medicine Fundamentals: Framework for Success" here.

