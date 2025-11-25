American College of Lifestyle Medicine publishes official position on lifestyle medicine as a framework for delivery of high-value, whole-person care

"ACLM's High-Value Care Framework redefines what quality care means in modern medicine, translating lifestyle medicine into a model that fulfills the Quintuple Aim." Post this

"ACLM's High-Value Care Framework redefines what quality care means in modern medicine, translating lifestyle medicine into a model that fulfills the Quintuple Aim," said ACLM President Padmaja Patel, MD, DipABLM, FACLM, CPE, a co-author on the paper. "It aligns seamlessly with the full continuum of care —from prevention to treatment to remission—demonstrating that lifestyle medicine is not confined to one stage but is integral to them all. Lifestyle medicine is high-value care delivery. It offers a unifying framework that mobilizes people, teams, and systems to prevent disease and restore health."

To create the framework, a task force was assembled of experts from fields that included family medicine, internal medicine, emergency medicine, endocrinology, cardiology, pediatrics, oncology, preventive medicine, and psychiatry, all with substantial experience practicing lifestyle medicine. The paper outlines five key position statements establishing lifestyle medicine as:

A care delivery model that addresses the escalating chronic disease healthcare burden

A powerful catalyst for healthcare transformation that delivers the Quintuple Aim

Whole-person care implemented for all populations, across various settings, intensities, and modalities

A model delivered by trained, interdisciplinary experts in chronic disease care across the continuum, including prevention, treatment, and remission of disease

Rooted in nine core elements essential to an effective and evidence-based lifestyle medicine care framework: accessible, comprehensive, high quality, integrated, whole-person, accountable, cost-effective, equitable, and achievable.

Chronic diseases account for the vast majority of healthcare spending and preventable deaths in the U.S. Despite spending nearly $5 trillion annually, the nation has the lowest performance on key population health metrics like life expectancy and mortality. The concept of lifestyle medicine as a framework for high-value care comes at a critical time, as ongoing efforts to reform healthcare and control costs—such as managed care and value-based payment models—have underscored the need for better coordination and accountability.

"This framework demonstrates how lifestyle medicine may be implemented at all points of care across the health system that makes high-value, whole-person care a reality," said Lead Author Samrina Marshall, MD, MPH, DipABLM. "By empowering patients and supporting clinicians with training, certification, and practical tools, we can advance the Quintuple Aim and transform the health of our communities."

About ACLM®

The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is the nation's medical professional society advancing the field of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a redesigned, value-based and equitable healthcare delivery system, essential to achieving the Quintuple Aim and whole-person health. ACLM represents, advocates for, trains, certifies, and equips its members to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease by optimizing modifiable risk factors. ACLM is filling the gaping void of lifestyle medicine in medical education, providing more than 1.2 million hours of lifestyle medicine education to physicians and other health professionals since 2004, while also advancing research, clinical practice and reimbursement strategies.

