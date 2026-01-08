American College of Lifestyle Medicine supports Dietary Guidelines' focus on healthy eating

We commend the Dietary Guidelines' focus on unhealthy food's connection to chronic disease. Post this

Food-based interventions to support healthy dietary patterns span a continuum from health promotion to disease prevention, treatment, and reversal with variations in intensity and therapeutic dosing.

We commend the administration for its focus on unhealthy food's connection to chronic disease and will continue to offer our assistance to advance food as medicine efforts.

About ACLM®: The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is the nation's medical professional society advancing the field of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a redesigned, value-based and equitable health care delivery system, essential to achieving the Quintuple Aim and whole-person health. ACLM represents, advocates for, trains, certifies and equips its members to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease by optimizing modifiable risk factors. ACLM is filling the gaping void of lifestyle medicine in medical education, providing more than 1.2 million hours of lifestyle medicine education to physicians and other health professionals since 2004, while also advancing research, clinical practice and reimbursement strategies.

