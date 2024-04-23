American College of Lifestyle Medicine supports proposed law requiring protections for children from ultra-processed, sugar-sweetened foods and beverages

"It is so critical that we begin to teach children to identify unhealthy ultra-processed foods and make healthy food choices now so those lifestyle habits will continue into their adulthood." Post this

Lifestyle medicine-certified clinicians are trained to apply evidence-based, whole-person, prescriptive lifestyle changes to treat and, when used intensively, often reverse common noncommunicable chronic diseases. Applying the six pillars of lifestyle medicine—a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, positive social connections and avoidance or minimization of risky substances and behaviors--also provides effective prevention of these conditions.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and supported by Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Peter Welch (D-VT), would be an important step in raising awareness about the significant dangers of ultra-processed foods and sugary beverages, as well as help families identify foods that are harmful to their health, said ACLM President Beth Frates, MD, FACLM, DipABLM, associate professor at Harvard Medical School.

A recent study reported direct association between eating too may ultra-processed foods, such as sugary cereals, potato chips and fast food, and 32 health conditions. In the U.S., up to 58% of daily dietary energy intake comes from ultra-processed foods.

"Children rarely used to develop type 2 diabetes but today one-third of American children are overweight, and diet is a leading cause of this alarming change," Dr. Frates said. "We also know that children and adolescents who experience obesity are five times more likely to experience it as adults. That's why it is so critical that we begin to teach children to identify unhealthy ultra-processed foods and make healthy food choices now so those lifestyle habits will continue into their adulthood. Protecting children's health and altering the unsustainable trajectory of chronic disease is not a partisan issue; it is one of the most important challenges we face for the future health of our nation. ACLM is anxious to help this all-important effort."

ACLM offers a comprehensive collection of patient-facing and clinical practice tools and resources, including a Pediatric Obesity toolkit, which provides guidance for the evaluation and management of school-aged children and adolescents with overweight and obesity using a lifestyle medicine approach. In support of the 2022 White House Conference on Hunger, Health and Nutrition, ACLM is also offering a 5.5-hour complimentary CE/CME introductory course on food as medicine and lifestyle medicine.

