American Consumer Credit Counseling, Inc. Introduces New Finance App CreditU as Mint Closes Its Doors

"As Mint concludes its journey, CreditU emerges as a timely and advantageous opportunity for users seeking a comprehensive personal finance solution," says Allen Amadin, President and CEO of American Consumer Credit Counseling, Inc. "As a nonprofit credit counseling agency, we are committed to empowering individuals with innovative financial tools and personalized guidance."

CreditU offers several useful tools, including budgeting, goal setting and tracking, and personalized financial education resources based on each user's unique financial situation. Other tools include:

Debt-to-Income Analysis: Unlike Mint and Credit Karma, CreditU offers a sophisticated debt-to-income analysis, allowing users to make informed decisions about their financial obligations.

Credit Score: Users can view their credit score in the CreditU dashboard and get notified when their credit score changes. Users will also be able to access their credit reports, which can help them catch any issues or errors in their credit history before they apply for new loans or lines of credit.

Financial Calculators: CreditU incorporates financial calculators to empower users with the tools needed for accurate and personalized financial planning, such as retirement calculators to show users how much they need to save in their 401(k) or IRA to retire comfortably.

Debt Management Services: For users who are struggling with debt, they may be able to enroll in ACCC's debt management program. In this program, debts are consolidated into a single monthly payment, which often has a reduced interest rate. ACCC makes payments to the creditors on the client's behalf, ensuring that the client stays current with their payments.

AI Chat: CreditU's AI chat can instantly answer user's financial questions about credit, budgeting, debt, etc.

In light of Mint's closure, CreditU stands as a positive alternative, offering Mint users a more advanced and feature-rich personal finance app. ACCC invites individuals to anticipate the launch of CreditU in early January 2024 to sign up now for the waitlist at CreditU.org and experience the next generation of financial management.

About CreditU

CreditU is a personal finance app powered by American Consumer Credit Counseling, Inc., a nonprofit credit counseling agency with 30+ years of experience. CreditU's holistic approach considers a user's assets, debts, goals, and spending habits to create a personalized financial plan that enables them to flourish. The app provides a full financial overview, including income, expenses, savings, and credit, enabling users to make informed financial decisions. CreditU is set to launch in January 2024 on the App Store and February 2024 on the Google Play Store. Visit CreditU.org

About American Consumer Credit Counseling, Inc

American Consumer Credit Counseling, Inc is a non-profit 501(c)(3) credit counseling organization that is dedicated to helping consumers achieve financial management through various debt solutions, such as credit counseling, debt management, bankruptcy counseling, housing counseling, student loan counseling, and financial education. With the goal of empowering consumers to reach debt relief, ACCC provides a wide range of free personal finance resources that cover topics such as budgeting, credit and debt management, student loan assistance, homeownership, identity theft, senior living, and retirement. By using ACCC's tools, such as worksheets, videos, calculators, and blog articles, consumers can make informed decisions about their financial future. ACCC has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling® (NFCC®). Visit ConsumerCredit.com to access free financial education resources and learn more about ACCC. Additionally, check out ACCC's YouTube Channel @ACCreditCounsel for excellent video content.

