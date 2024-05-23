American Council of Learned Societies Announces 2024 ACLS Digital Justice Grant Awardees

This year's projects offer critical perspectives that name how systems of power and privilege function, creatively mobilizing digital tools to imagine–and actualize–more ethical, intentional, and just ways of producing knowledge, fostering collaborations, and advancing social equity. Post this

For 2024, ten start-up projects have been awarded ACLS Digital Justice Seed Grants of up to $25,000, and seven established and ongoing projects have been awarded ACLS Digital Justice Development Grants of up to $100,000. All grantees will have the opportunity to collaborate with the Nonprofit Finance Fund on developing a long-term financial plan for their projects.

This year's grantees span a range of methodologies and themes, including data sonification efforts that advance environmental activism, digital archives featuring intergenerational oral histories of Black, Brown, and Queer communities, and machine learning practices that undergird equitable transnational collaboration. The awarded digital humanities projects engage audiences both inside and outside of academic institutions, and count among their grantees librarians, independent scholars, and cultural heritage institution workers.

"This year's awarded projects go above and beyond simply centering marginalized communities in their digital outputs," said Keyanah Nurse, ACLS Program Officer of IDEA Programs. "They offer critical perspectives that name how systems of power and privilege function, creatively mobilizing digital tools to imagine–and actualize–more ethical, intentional, and just ways of producing knowledge, fostering collaborations, and advancing social equity."

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS utilizes its endowment and $37 million annual operating budget to expand the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship. In all aspects of our work, ACLS is committed to principles and practices in support of racial and social justice.

The Mellon Foundation is the nation's largest supporter of the arts and humanities. Mellon believes that the arts and humanities are where we express our complex humanity, and that everyone deserves the beauty, transcendence, and freedom to be found there. Through its grants, Mellon seeks to build just communities enriched by meaning and empowered by critical thinking, where ideas and imagination can thrive. The Foundation makes grants in four core program areas: Arts and Culture; Higher Learning; Humanities in Place; and Public Knowledge.

