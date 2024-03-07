American Council of Learned Societies Announces 2024 Luce/ACLS Dissertation Fellows in American Art

Awards Support Early-Career Scholars of American Art with Fellowships for Doctoral Research and Writing

March 7, 2024

Since 1992, the Luce/ACLS Dissertation Fellowships in American Art Program has supported more than 300 historians of American art in researching and writing dissertations that advance scholarship on the history of the visual arts of the United States, including all facets of Native American art. The program awards emerging scholars with a particular focus on elevating voices, perspectives, and subjects that have been historically underrepresented in the academy. The 2024 fellows join previous recipients who have emerged as some of the nation's most distinguished college and university faculty, museum curators, and leaders in the cultural sector.

"Through our continued partnership with the Luce Foundation, ACLS is proud to support the exciting work of these emerging scholars of American art." said ACLS Program Officer Alison Chang. "Their work is poised to broaden and shift the narrative of American art by highlighting the untold stories of creators throughout our history."

This year's awarded projects include a study of memorialization and migration among Chinese Americans in California through expressions of cultural heritage in architecture; an examination of colonial-era architecture and art associated with grief and collective mourning among African, Indigenous, and European peoples; and research on networks of queer Chicanx sociability and desire in Los Angeles between 1985 and 2020, as captured through portraiture, photography, and archival work.

Each fellow will receive $42,000 to support one year of research and writing as well as fellowship-related travel between July 2024 and May 2026. The 2024 Luce/ACLS Dissertation Fellows in American Art are:

Elise Armani, State University of New York, Stony Brook, "Making Rhythms Out of Barriers: Infrastructural Interventions by Migrant Artists on the Lower East Side (1975-1989)"

Elizabeth Fair, University of California, Berkeley, "The Walls Speak: Migration and Memory in Chinese American Architecture and Ornament"

Alex Fialho, Yale University, "Apertures onto AIDS: African American Photography and the Art History of the Storage Unit," Ellen Holtzman Fellow

Kéla Jackson, Harvard University, "UnBecoming: The Poetics of Rupture in Visions of Black Girlhood"

Li Machado, Temple University, "Intricately Woven: Networks of Desire in Queer Chicanx L.A., 1985-2020"

Ashley Williams, Columbia University, "Unfree Artists on the Borders of US Empire, 1850-1930"

Joseph Zordan, Harvard University, "Tangible Sorrows: The Materiality and Heritage of Grief in Colonial New York, 1688-1764"

Meet the new Luce/ACLS Dissertation Fellows in American Art and learn more about their projects.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 80 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS utilizes its endowment and $37 million annual operating budget to expand the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship. In all aspects of our work, ACLS is committed to principles and practices in support of racial and social justice.

The Henry Luce Foundation seeks to deepen knowledge and understanding in pursuit of a more democratic and just world. It does so by nurturing knowledge communities and institutions, fostering dialogue across divides, enriching public discourse, amplifying diverse voices, and investing in leadership development.

Anna Polovick Waggy, American Council of Learned Societies, 646-830-7661, [email protected]

