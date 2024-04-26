American Council of Learned Societies Announces 2024 Luce/ACLS Program in China Studies Fellows and Grantees

ACLS is proud to support these outstanding 2024 Early Career Fellows and Travel Grantees, whose research will help provide a critical, nuanced understanding of China's past and present. Post this

In 2024, the program will support 25 fellows and grantees representing a diverse range of institutions and disciplines, including anthropology, film and media studies, gender and sexuality studies, history, literature, and sociology.

Fourteen Luce/ACLS Early Career Fellowships in China Studies support emerging scholars whose research focuses on China's societies, histories, cultures, geopolitics, art, and global impact. This year's awards include eight long-term fellowships of up to $45,000 , which allow recent PhDs to take leave from university responsibilities for research and writing toward a scholarly text, and six flexible fellowships of $15,000 , which enable scholars with heavy teaching and service responsibilities to advance their projects.

"ACLS and the Henry Luce Foundation have partnered to advance the understanding of China for 40 years," said Deena Ragavan, ACLS Director of International Programs. "We are excited to continue our re-envisioned Program in China Studies, which prioritizes supporting a wide diversity of scholars, institutions, and research topics and improving public understanding of Chinese cultures, histories, and societies. ACLS is proud to support these outstanding 2024 Early Career Fellows and Travel Grantees, whose research will help provide a critical, nuanced understanding of China's past and present."

Applications are currently open for the 2024 Luce/ACLS Collaborative Grant in China Studies, which will award up to $150,000 for innovative pilot activities that initiate long-term transformative change in the field of China studies. Final proposals are due June 13, 2024, and the winner will be announced later this year.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 80 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS utilizes its million endowment and $37 million annual operating budget to expand the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship. In all aspects of our work, ACLS is committed to principles and practices in support of racial and social justice.

The Henry Luce Foundation seeks to deepen knowledge and understanding in pursuit of a more democratic and just world. It does so by nurturing knowledge communities and institutions, fostering dialogue across divides, enriching public discourse, amplifying diverse voices, and investing in leadership development.

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) is an independent federal agency created in 1965. It is one of the largest funders of humanities programs in the United States. Because democracy demands wisdom, NEH serves and strengthens our republic by promoting excellence in the humanities and conveying the lessons of history to all Americans. The Endowment accomplishes this mission by awarding grants for top-rated proposals examined by panels of independent, external reviewers. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this announcement, do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment of for the Humanities.

