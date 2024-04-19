American Council of Learned Societies Announces 2024 Mellon/ACLS Dissertation Innovation Fellows

"We look forward to following the progress of these remarkable emerging scholars as they explore new research methodologies, forge collaborative partnerships in the co-creation of knowledge, and engage new audiences for humanistic scholarship." Post this

"We look forward to following the progress of these remarkable emerging scholars as they explore new research methodologies, forge collaborative partnerships in the co-creation of knowledge, and engage new audiences for humanistic scholarship," said John Paul Christy, Senior Director of US Programs at ACLS. "Each of these awards is an opportunity for the sector to learn about approaches to fostering the evolution of doctoral education."

Meet the 2024 Mellon/ACLS Dissertation Innovation Fellows and learn about their projects.

Each fellow receives an award of up to $50,000, consisting of a $40,000 stipend for the fellowship year; up to $8,000 for project-related research, training, professional development, and travel expenses; and a $2,000 stipend to support external mentorship that offers new perspectives on the fellow's project and expands their advising network. With fellows pursuing their research across the country and beyond, ACLS will also provide opportunities for virtual networking and scholarly programming throughout the fellows' award terms.

ACLS employed a rigorous, interdisciplinary peer review process to select this year's 45 fellows from a pool of more than 700 applicants, representing over 125 US universities and dozens of humanistic disciplines. The program's peer reviewers praised applicants' ambition, creativity, and sense of purpose, with several reviewers noting that the process gave them a sense of optimism for the future of humanistic research.

The 2024 awardees will pursue a range of non-traditional approaches to the dissertation, incorporating trans- and inter-disciplinary research, digital scholarship, and community engagement. Their research includes:

a project utilizing photo-ethnography and photovoice to foreground the contested perspectives surrounding the building of the Maya Train in Southern Mexico ;

; a project employing critical digital spatial modeling and original art design to illuminate the embodied and sensorial experiences of disabled Afro-Indigenous women;

research bringing together the sociology of war and conflict, feminist political ecology, environmental humanities, and reproductive justice to investigate the consequences of the environmental effects of war in the Columbian Caribbean—including pollution and water contamination—on women's reproductive health;

research that weaves together the emerging framework of "crip linguistics," critical disability studies, and discourse analysis to better understand the experiences of disabled people; and

a study integrating oral history methodologies and legal anthropology to interrogate the relationship between history, memory, and law in the Black Power Movement in New York between 1920 and 1970.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 80 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS utilizes its endowment and $37 million annual operating budget to expand the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship. In all aspects of our work, ACLS is committed to principles and practices in support of racial and social justice.

The Mellon Foundation is the nation's largest supporter of the arts and humanities. Mellon believes that the arts and humanities are where we express our complex humanity, and that everyone deserves the beauty, transcendence, and freedom to be found there. Through its grants, Mellon seeks to build just communities enriched by meaning and empowered by critical thinking, where ideas and imagination can thrive. The Foundation makes grants in four core program areas: Arts and Culture; Higher Learning; Humanities in Place; and Public Knowledge.

Media Contact

Anna Polovick Waggy, American Council of Learned Societies, 6468307661, [email protected], https://www.acls.org/

