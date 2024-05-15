American Council of Learned Societies Announces Path to Open Community Advisory Committee

"Scholars want for their books to be read and to matter; convening this advisory committee is a key step in ensuring that various segments of the scholarly community are working together in conscientious ways to make this happen." Post this

The Community Advisory Committee, formed with guidance from the Educopia Institute, provides an important forum for dialogue and problem-solving to benefit all participants in the open access book ecosystem. Committee members will advise on priorities and goals for Path to Open, engage with other open access initiatives to encourage shared learning, and foster understanding among scholars and administrators about the value of this model for open access publishing. The committee welcomes input and will facilitate conversations among the wider library, publishing, and scholarly communities in the coming year.

"Scholarship in the humanities requires enormous investment: from the scholars who spend years exploring questions of culture and meaning, from the institutions of higher education who support them, and from the wider society that subsidizes higher education as a public good," said James Shulman, ACLS Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Path to Open helps to repay these investments by widening access to humanistic knowledge. The pilot supports publishers while reaching wide swaths of readers on JSTOR, and soon makes these books free and open to anyone with internet access. Scholars want for their books to be read and to matter; convening this advisory committee is a key step in ensuring that various segments of the scholarly community are working together in conscientious ways to make this happen."

The 2024 committee is co-chaired by Sarah McKee, ACLS Project Manager, Amplifying Humanistic Scholarship, and Holly Mercer, Senior Associate Dean and Professor at the University of Tennessee Libraries. Inaugural committee members include:

Alison Bradley, Director of Strategic Initiatives, Partnership for Academic Library Collaboration and Innovation (PALCI)

Catherine Cocks, Director, Syracuse University Press

Danielle Fosler-Lussier, Professor of Music, The Ohio State University

Kate McCready, Visiting Program Officer, Big Ten Academic Alliance (BTAA)

Tony Sanfilippo, Director, The Ohio State University Press

John Sherer, Spangler Family Director, University of North Carolina Press

Unlike other open access publishing models, Path to Open does not require book processing fees or subventions from authors. It provides publishers an immediate $5,000 per title to help offset publication costs and offers an open access infrastructure on the JSTOR platform, including reports on usage metrics. Libraries of all sizes can participate via a sliding fee scale while also investing in open humanistic scholarship from a range of university presses.

"Path to Open was developed in collaboration with publishers, authors, and libraries to address the challenges that exist in establishing a sustainable model to support open access e-book publishing," says John Lenahan, Vice President, Published Content at JSTOR. "The goal of Path to Open is not just to support making a certain number of e-books open access, but with the guidance of the community, establishing a new, equitable, and sustainable model that changes how e-books are acquired and accessed around the world."

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS utilizes its endowment and $37 million annual operating budget to expand the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship. In all aspects of our work, ACLS is committed to principles and practices in support of racial and social justice.

JSTOR is a part of ITHAKA, a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve access to knowledge and education for people around the world. As a nonprofit that believes in the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, JSTOR partners with libraries, museums, and publishers to reduce costs, extend access, and preserve scholarship for the future as affordably and sustainably as possible. At JSTOR, we strengthen the depth and quality of research by bringing together journals, books, images, and primary sources on a platform with unique tools for teaching and exploration. We do this because we believe in the power of knowledge to change the world for the better.

Anna Polovick Waggy, American Council of Learned Societies, 6468307661, [email protected]

