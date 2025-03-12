American Council of Learned Societies Announces Scholars to Participate at 2025 Summer Institute for the Study of East Central and Southeastern Europe

Fifteen Awardees Will Spend Two Weeks at Interdisciplinary Writing Residency in Bulgaria Hosted by ACLS and the Centre for Advanced Study Sofia

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS), in partnership with the Centre for Advanced Study Sofia (CAS), is pleased to name 15 scholars who will participate in the 2025 Summer Institute for the Study of East Central and Southeastern Europe (SISECSE). ACLS will convene these leading scholars from Eastern Europe and North America for a two-week residency hosted by the American University in Bulgaria from June 5-20, 2025 in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria.

At SISECSE, participants will have the opportunity to dedicate time to their own research and writing in a collaborative and interdisciplinary setting. During the institute participants will also engage in a series of immersive discussions exploring the topic "Epistemic Mistrust: Authorship, Credibility, and Knowledge Production."

The 2025 scholars are working on a wide variety of research topics, across diverse geographic areas and fields of study, including the first environmental history of the Crimean War; graffiti in early modern Moldavian churches; the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to model post-war reconstruction and peacebuilding in Ukraine; and nationalism and academic freedom in Albania. This year's participants will come from institutions across Eastern Europe and the United States, including Borys Grinchenko Kyiv Metropolitan University, Vanderbilt University, University of Bucharest, and the Icon Museum and Study Center.

"The Summer Institute provides an essential space where scholars from Eastern Europe and the United States can come together to build new networks, learn from the diverse perspectives of their fellow participants, and make progress on their own research," said Deena Ragavan, ACLS Director of International Programs. "ACLS is grateful to the Centre for Advanced Study Sofia for their partnership in convening leading scholars of East Central and Southeastern Europe in Bulgaria."

The Summer Institute for Study of East Central and Southeastern Europe is made possible by a generous donation from Carl and Betty Pforzheimer. The program builds on a long history of ACLS support for humanistic scholars and scholarship in Eastern Europe, including the ACLS Humanities Program in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine (1999-2010).

Meet the 2025 participants of the Summer Institute for the Study of East Central and Southeastern Europe.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship.

The Centre for Advanced Study in Sofia is an independent institution with strong international and interdisciplinary orientation, promoting freedom of research and scholarly excellence in the humanities and the social sciences. Since its establishment in 2000, CAS has been attracting young talents and outstanding senior scholars by offering institutional conditions conducive to free pursuit of knowledge and dialogue in the framework of individual research fellowships or collaborative multi-disciplinary and cross-cultural enquiries. In partnership with other Institutes for Advanced Study, universities, scholarly and cultural associations, it works to re-establish the tradition of intellectual communities and to facilitate open critical debate and exchange of ideas on national and trans-national levels.

