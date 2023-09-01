American Council of Learned Societies Awarded MacArthur Foundation Grant for New Public Panel Series

Highlighting the achievements of scholars who have bent or broken the rules in forging their own paths, particularly when they have gained global recognition through being named MacArthur Fellows, will encourage all of us to think about faculty advancement in more pluralistic ways. Tweet this

Despite advancements that have led to what is now seen as the modern campus, higher education departments and institutions have been slow to adapt reward systems for faculty working in humanistic fields of study and modes of scholarly work that were not envisioned when structures for promotion and tenure were set in place a century ago.

The ACLS "What Counts" series spotlights the experiences of MacArthur Fellows, who had been selected for their outstanding efforts in forging innovative paths in their scholarly contributions. During each 90-minute session fellows will reflect on the impact that the academy's reward structures have had on their work, discuss what they see as the optimal path forward, and share how they advise their students, the next generation of scholars, on building their own careers. Panel discussion topics will also cover how departments and institutions can better recognize the value of humanistic scholarship that reaches beyond the campus to engage in issues of public health, social justice, or climate change; and how scholarship that utilizes digital methods, engages creatively across disciplinary lines, or relies on collaboration rather than solitary scholarship, can be understood, gauged, and rewarded.

Featured Panelists:

Tuesday, September 12 – Moderated by ACLS President Joy Connolly

Monica M. Martinez , The University of Texas at Austin , 2021 MacArthur Foundation Fellow

, The , 2021 MacArthur Foundation Fellow Natalia Molina , University of Southern California , 2020 MacArthur Foundation Fellow

, , 2020 MacArthur Foundation Fellow Dimitri Nakassis , University of Colorado Boulder , 2015 MacArthur Foundation Fellow

Monday, October 2 – Moderated by ACLS Vice President James Shulman

https://www.aarome.org/news/features/peter-n-miller-named-new-aar-president - [Peter Miller, American Academy in Rome, 1998 MacArthur Foundation Fellow

"ACLS is grateful to the MacArthur Fellows Program for supporting this exciting new public panel series on how best to reward increasingly innovative scholarship in humanistic fields," said ACLS Vice President James Shulman. "The topic of 'what counts' in humanistic scholarship has become increasingly urgent with the welcome diversification of academe and the rapid advancement of new technologies and research methods being introduced in these fields. Highlighting the achievements of scholars who have bent or broken the rules in forging their own paths, particularly when they have gained global recognition through being named MacArthur Fellows, will encourage all of us to think about faculty advancement in more pluralistic ways."

The ACLS "What Counts" series will be presented as free, live virtual events. Recordings will be made available on the ACLS website.

Learn more about other ACLS initiatives aiming to accelerate higher education systems change to best serve 21st-century scholars and scholarship.

SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies