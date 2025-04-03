American Council of Learned Societies Awards 15 Community College Faculty Research Fellowships

Community college faculty serve more than 40% of undergraduates in the United States, bringing invaluable perspectives that shape the future of the academy. Post this

The 2025 ACLS Community College Faculty Research Fellows represent a wide range of institutions, including Bakersfield College, Elgin Community College, Gaston College, and Miami Dade College, and fields, such as English, history, and sociology. The awardees' projects are grounded in the collections of their host research center and include research on oral histories in Latinx suburban communities of Chicago, politics in Medieval dream literature, the history of slave resistance in Trinidad, and a study of how nineteenth-century Irish immigrants used ballads to re-imagine their identities and experiences in the United States.

Learn about the 2025 ACLS Community College Faculty Research Fellows and their projects.

The ACLS Community College Faculty Research Fellowship Program was developed based on feedback from faculty in the sector and is designed to offer flexible support responsive to their distinct working conditions. The fellowships can be taken for a tenure of two to three months, and the work can be done in person, virtually, or as a hybrid. The awards carry a stipend of $3,500 per month, with an additional $1,500 for fellows undertaking any portion of their residency on-site.

The program will also convene focus groups which will bring the fellows and additional community college faculty and administrators together with funders, leadership of the research centers, scholarly associations, and other stakeholders to advise on the development of a more inclusive research infrastructure for scholars in teaching-intensive faculty roles.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship.

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation is the nation's largest supporter of the arts and humanities. Mellon believes that the arts and humanities are where we express our complex humanity, and that everyone deserves the beauty, transcendence, and freedom to be found there. Through its grants, Mellon seeks to build just communities enriched by meaning and empowered by critical thinking, where ideas and imagination can thrive.

