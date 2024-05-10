American Council of Learned Societies Awards 2024 Project Development Grants

"ACLS is committed to expanding opportunities for faculty with significant teaching responsibilities to pursue their research agendas." Post this

This year's 15 awardees represent a range of institutions and fields of humanistic inquiry, including anthropology, ethnic studies, history, languages and literature, musicology, philosophy, religious studies, and sociology. This year's awardees are:

Daniel Collette , Adjunct Assistant Professor, Philosophy, Marquette University , "Pascalian Metaphysics"

, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Philosophy, , "Pascalian Metaphysics" Eve Eure , Assistant Professor, English, City University of New York, Lehman College , "Intergenerational Testimonials and the Politics of Black Cherokee Belonging"

, Assistant Professor, English, , "Intergenerational Testimonials and the Politics of Black Cherokee Belonging" Carles Ferrando Valero , Assistant Professor, World Languages and Cultures, Bowling Green State University , "The Poetics of Infrastructure: Literature and the Politics of Large Technological Systems in Modern Spain"

, Assistant Professor, World Languages and Cultures, , "The Poetics of Infrastructure: Literature and the Politics of Large Technological Systems in Modern Spain" Matthew Lamb , Visiting Professor, Philosophy, Washington and Lee University , "On Ignorance, Moral Responsibility, and Blame: The Significance of Our Non-Ideal Circumstances in The Digital Age"

, Visiting Professor, Philosophy, , "On Ignorance, Moral Responsibility, and Blame: The Significance of Our Non-Ideal Circumstances in The Digital Age" Nathan E. Marvin , Assistant Professor, History, University of Arkansas at Little Rock , "Bodies for the Care of Souls: Slavery and the Colonial Clergy in the French Empire, 1764-1848"

, Assistant Professor, History, , "Bodies for the Care of Souls: Slavery and the Colonial Clergy in the French Empire, 1764-1848" Alexander McKinley , Adjunct Faculty, Religious Studies, Lake Forest College , "The Origin of Things"

, Adjunct Faculty, Religious Studies, , "The Origin of Things" Oksana Nesterenko , Adjunct Faculty, Humanities, Union County College , "A Forbidden Fruit? Sacred Music in the Soviet Union Before Its Fall"

, Adjunct Faculty, Humanities, , "A Forbidden Fruit? Sacred Music in the Soviet Union Before Its Fall" Saugher Nojan, Assistant Professor, Sociology & Interdisciplinary Social Sciences, San José State University, "Racialized Hauntings: Afghan Americans Navigating Racialized Religion and Belonging amidst the Forever War"

Carolina Prado , Assistant Professor, Latina/Latino Studies, San Francisco State University , "Organizing for Environmental Justice in the Borderlands: The Colectivo Salud y Justicia Ambiental in Tijuana-San Diego "

, Assistant Professor, Latina/Latino Studies, , "Organizing for Environmental Justice in the Borderlands: The Colectivo Salud y Justicia Ambiental in " Sharmin Sadequee, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Social Sciences, City University of New York , Borough of Manhattan Community College, "For Land and Justice: Ethnonationalism and the Role of Regenerative Mosque for a Sustainable Future"

, College, "For Land and Justice: Ethnonationalism and the Role of Regenerative Mosque for a Sustainable Future" Akshay Sarathi , Lecturer, Anthropology, Texas A&M University , "The African Silk Roads"

, Lecturer, Anthropology, , "The African Silk Roads" Joshua Savala , Assistant Professor, History, Rollins College , "Callao, Peru , and the Black Pacific"

, Assistant Professor, History, , "Callao, , and the Black Pacific" Julia R. Shatz , Assistant Professor, History, California State University, Fresno , "Global Welfare and the Politics of Childhood in Palestine , 1914-1950"

, Assistant Professor, History, , "Global Welfare and the Politics of Childhood in , 1914-1950" Kaitlin Staudt , Visiting Assistant Professor, English, Union College (NY) , "The Empire that Can't Write Back: Ottoman-Turkish Literature and the Question of Postcoloniality"

, Visiting Assistant Professor, English, , "The Empire that Can't Write Back: Ottoman-Turkish Literature and the Question of Postcoloniality" Yosa Lucia Vidal, Instructor, Romance Languages, University of Oregon , "Graphic Violence: the Creation of a Visual Archive in the Southern Cone"

Learn more about this year's grantees and their projects.

Each grantee receives $5,000, which can cover the costs of any activity that can advance their research, including travel to the field or collections, learned society membership and conference attendance, course buyout or summer salary, child- or eldercare, or editorial or research assistance.

Project Development Grants are competitive and awarded as a component of the ACLS Fellowship Program. The program is funded by the ACLS endowment, to which many individuals and institutions have contributed, including the Mellon Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Arcadia Charitable Trust, the ACLS Research University Consortium, the ACLS Associate member network, former fellows, and friends.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS utilizes its endowment and $37 million annual operating budget to expand the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship. In all aspects of our work, ACLS is committed to principles and practices in support of racial and social justice.

Media Contact

Anna Polovick Waggy, American Council of Learned Societies, 6468307661, [email protected], https://www.acls.org/

Twitter

SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies