American Council of Learned Societies Awards 2025 ACLS Digital Justice Grants

For 2025, eight start-up projects have been awarded ACLS Digital Justice Seed Grants of up to $25,000, and seven established projects have been awarded ACLS Digital Justice Development Grants of up to $100,000. All grantees will have the opportunity to collaborate with the Nonprofit Finance Fund on developing a long-term financial plan for their projects.

The 2025 ACLS Digital Justice Grantees mobilize a variety of cutting-edge digital methods, including the ethical development of tools like generative artificial intelligence and augmented reality. The third cohort of this program includes diverse projects that extend the international reach of these grants to the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Nigeria, and Syria, as well as projects lead by scholars along a wide spectrum of career stages and institutional affiliations.

"ACLS is proud that this year's Digital Justice Grants include advanced doctoral students and postdocs among the principal investigators and lead scholars on the awarded projects," said Keyanah Nurse, ACLS Senior Program Officer of Intentional Design for an Equitable Academy (IDEA) Programs. "This is an encouraging signal of the growing capacity of pipelines, mentorship networks, and skills-training for those pursuing digital work earlier in their academic careers."

Learn more about the 2025 ACLS Digital Justice Seed Grantees and ACLS Digital Justice Development Grantees.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship.

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation is the nation's largest supporter of the arts and humanities. Since 1969, the Foundation has been guided by its core belief that the humanities and arts are essential to human understanding. The Foundation believes that the arts and humanities are where we express our complex humanity, and that everyone deserves the beauty and empowerment that can be found there. Through our grants, we seek to build just communities enriched by meaning and guided by critical thinking, where ideas and imagination can thrive.

